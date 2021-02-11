Expedite work on Kadamakudy infra projects: HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Wednesday directed the Goshree Islands Development Authority (GIDA), state government, Kerala Water Authority, respective local bodies and all other stakeholders to expedite the completion of land acquisition proceedings and to complete road widening and construction of bridges at all nine islands under Kadamakudy panchayat. The court also asked the authorities to carry out the work required to provide basic amenities to the islanders.

HC held the government had a duty and obligation to ensure that the fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution were extended to the inhabitants of the islands. The court issued the order on a petition filed by the Kerala State Legal Services Authority (KELSA) seeking to provide basic amenities like water, roads and bridges, and adequate medical facilities including improved infrastructure at primary health centres.

It pointed out that, though the islands were situated very close to the city, the inhabitants were facing innumerable difficulties and inconveniences because of a lack of proper connectivity.The court also directed the government and the respective agencies to identify resources to meet the expenses required. GIDA submitted that it was implementing several infrastructure projects including the Moolampilly-Chathanad road and the Valiyakadamakudy-Chathanad bridge.