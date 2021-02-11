STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Expedite work on Kadamakudy infra projects: HC

HC held the government had a duty and obligation to ensure that the fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution were extended to the inhabitants of the islands.

Published: 11th February 2021 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2021 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Wednesday directed the Goshree Islands Development Authority (GIDA), state government, Kerala Water Authority, respective local bodies and all other stakeholders to expedite the completion of land acquisition proceedings and to complete road widening and construction of bridges at all nine islands under Kadamakudy panchayat. The court also asked the authorities to carry out the work required to provide basic amenities to the islanders.

HC held the government had a duty and obligation to ensure that the fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution were extended to the inhabitants of the islands. The court issued the order on a petition filed by the Kerala State Legal Services Authority (KELSA) seeking to provide basic amenities like water, roads and bridges, and adequate medical facilities including improved infrastructure at primary health centres.

It pointed out that, though the islands were situated very close to the city, the inhabitants were facing innumerable difficulties and inconveniences because of a lack of proper connectivity.The court also directed the government and the respective agencies to identify resources to meet the expenses required. GIDA submitted that it was implementing several infrastructure projects including the Moolampilly-Chathanad road and the Valiyakadamakudy-Chathanad bridge. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court Kadamakudy
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad addressing a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Amid row with Twitter, Prasad says social media platforms should follow Indian law
An Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Surprise disengagement in Ladakh as China, India pull back combat vehicles
For representational purposes (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Chills, appetite loss, headache may also be COVID-19 symptoms: UK study
Teera is suffering from Spinal Muscular Astrophys, a genetic disease. (Photo | EPS)
PM waives off Rs 6 crore tax for importing life-saving medicines for little Teera

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chamoli Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel following Sunday's glacier burst. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Drilling operation launched at Tapovan tunnel to rescue trapped workers
Indore: 'Yamraj' gets vaccinated for Covid-19 to raise awareness
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp