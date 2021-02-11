Fire near Mangalavanam bird sanctuary

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Panic gripped the Mangalavanam bird sanctuary near High Court after a fire broke out in an abandoned land here on Wednesday. No human casualties were reported. The locals spotted the massive smoke in the area around noon and alerted the fire and rescue services personnel.

Five units from Club Road, Gandhi Nagar and Eloor fire units were pressed into service and the flames were doused after nearly three hours. A police team led by ACP K Laljy had also reached the spot. “The 35-acre land is filled with bushes and somebody might have put some burning objects in the area,” said an officer. A team led by Regional Fire Officer K K Shiju carried out the fire fighting operations.