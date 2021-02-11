Ready, get set, go!

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: After a gap of over 20 years, Thiruvananthapuram-based Pradeep Ravi, a motorsports enthusiast made a dramatic comeback and emerged as the second runner up in the fourth category of the FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship (INRC) held in Coimbatore recently. Pradeep managed a podium finish in his debut rally.Organised by the Coimbatore auto sports club, Pradeep stole the show with an impressive performance in the INRC 4 category.

The Rally of Coimbatore, which is known for being one of the toughest on the calendar, saw some of the big names in the motorsports field and major clubs. Owing to the pandemic, the Rally of Coimbatore which brings in a large crowd witnessed special stages and was held with a limited number of spectators.“Since this is one of the toughest rallies in the INRC circuit, it is referred to as ‘car breaker rally’ among motorsports buffs.

Although I have participated in several motocross events, beach rallies and jeep autocross in Thiruvananthapuram, this is the first time I have participated in the Indian National Rally Championship. Unlike previous years, this time the competition was very tiring as the stages were very long. The total route distance was approximately 115km and was held in two days. On the first day, there were four stages of 86 km and the second day included two stages covering the remaining distance,” said Pradeep, a resident of PTP Nagar.

Sharing his rally experience, Pradeep said, “You need to have speed and the technique to save your car. Saving your car is the most important thing. The track and stages are very rough for the car. A team of experts in motorsports guided me. There were six stages of the rally and after the internal stage, the road became rough, making it difficult to ride. Fortunately, we were able to come out unscathed.”

The rally is held in different segments where each segment consists of different classification of cars. Pradeep participated in the INRC 4 category which consisted of Honda Cities, Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Maruti Esteem. “Although Maruti Esteem was the least powerful car in that segment, I was able to catch up in equal timings with the other two cars,” says Pradeep who is also a builder, farmer and an angel investor.