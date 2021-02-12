STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In-patient admissions: Troubles for students of Med College persist

Despite facilitating In-patient (IP) admission, there is no respite to the woes of students at Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) Ernakulam.

Published: 12th February 2021

MBBS exam

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite facilitating In-patient (IP) admission, there is no respite to the woes of students at Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) Ernakulam. Departments including gynaecology, paediatrics and general surgery are yet to admit IPs. Along with the students, their parents are also worried and concerned about the studies as exams are just around the corner.

“Even after the strike by house surgeons, students demanding admission of IPs and despite the assurance from the district collector, necessary steps have not been taken to resolve the issues of the students. It’s been over a year since the students here are going through the troubles. Unlike the other Medical Colleges in the state, Ernakulam was a Covid hospital for too long. Due to Covid, there was no IP and OP admissions since March. It is really sad to see that students especially those in final year not getting the required exposure,” said Abdul Zalam M K, PTA president.

Though the dates for the MBBS exam are yet to be announced, as per the circular of Kerala University of Health Sciences released in November last year the exam for the final year students are scheduled for April. “After the Covid scenario, the strike of the teachers affected the studies. Now, with them putting it off, the main concern remains lack of patients for studies. The issue concerns only some of the departments. There are IPs  in the general medicine wing. We have just a few months left for exams and without IP exposure there is no point in becoming a doctor,” said a final year MCH student. 

During the strike by house surgeons  in January,  the district collector had assured that the Covid patients at the MCH will be shifted to Aluva taluk hospital by January-end. .“Work is on at Aluva taluk hospital to facilitate admission of Covid patients from the MCH. Once the work is completed these patients will be shifted. The arrangements to shift the patients will be made this month itself,” said an MCH official. 
 

