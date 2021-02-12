Second phase of vaccination gets underway

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The second phase of Covid vaccination in the district began on Thursday. In the second phase, frontline warriors from various departments, including police personnel, staff of panchayat and revenue officials will be getting the shots. Additional District Magistrate K A Muhammed Shafi took the first shot at the collectorate.

So far 16,053 frontline workers have been registered. As many as 10,250 from police force, 2,385 employees from panchayat and 1,468 from Revenue Department have registered so far. Under the Central Government, 1,948 workers have registered.

Sixty-eight vaccination venues have been arranged.Twenty-eight centres in government sector and 40 centres in private sectors have been roped in for vaccination. To ensure Covid protocol, police personnel will be deployed in each centre. Arrangements have been made for facilitating vaccination for 100 people at each centre.