STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Stuck in a (hi)story

It’s time we came out of the notion that museums are places where history sleeps.

Published: 12th February 2021 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2021 04:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Swetha Kadiyala 
Express News Service

KOCHI: Heralding a new chapter in the efforts to conserve Kerala’s rich cultural history, the Department of Archaeology is all set to signal a ‘new museum movement’ by promoting mini museums across the state that have been envisioned as vibrant spaces each charting a thematic narrative. While 20 such projects are currently under way in various districts, two heritage structures in Kochi, renovated and re-designed in tune with a modern ethos, are all ready to be thrown open to the public from Friday.

The long-standing proposal of converting Bastion Bungalow into a museum has finally seen the light of day with the 450-year-old structure officially declared as ‘district heritage museum’. On the other hand, the Hill Palace Museum in Tripunithura which has hitherto enjoyed the distinction of being the largest archaeological museum in the state has been re-imagined to challenge outdated norms of culture preservation and to throw fresh light on the erstwhile ruling dynasty of Kochi.

Speaking about the pivotal project, Venu V, the additional chief secretary of Department of Archaeology, Archives and Museums, said, “The twin endeavour takes forward the state government’s decade-old mission of converting museums to cultural spaces of present-day relevance. It’s time we came out of the notion that museums are places where history sleeps. They should be able to converse with visitors, more so with youngsters.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
45 Chinese soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash: Russian news agency
The advertisement that is now viral shows a man ‘proposing' to his partner with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
Pfizer suggests COVID vaccine as 'perfect gift' for valentine's day in parody ad
Representational Image. (File Photo)
I-T raids on Khoday Group unearth undisclosed income of Rs 878 crore
Image for representation
Karnataka bus conductor puts kidney on sale to meet financial needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (Parveen Negi | EPS)
PMLA case: Ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar granted bail
The explosion occurred when some chemicals were being mixed to produce fireworks at the unit in Acchankulam village, they said, adding the injured had been hospitalised. (Photo | EPS)
Major blast at firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu: 13 dead, 20+ injured
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp