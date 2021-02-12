Stuck in a (hi)story

Swetha Kadiyala By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Heralding a new chapter in the efforts to conserve Kerala’s rich cultural history, the Department of Archaeology is all set to signal a ‘new museum movement’ by promoting mini museums across the state that have been envisioned as vibrant spaces each charting a thematic narrative. While 20 such projects are currently under way in various districts, two heritage structures in Kochi, renovated and re-designed in tune with a modern ethos, are all ready to be thrown open to the public from Friday.

The long-standing proposal of converting Bastion Bungalow into a museum has finally seen the light of day with the 450-year-old structure officially declared as ‘district heritage museum’. On the other hand, the Hill Palace Museum in Tripunithura which has hitherto enjoyed the distinction of being the largest archaeological museum in the state has been re-imagined to challenge outdated norms of culture preservation and to throw fresh light on the erstwhile ruling dynasty of Kochi.

Speaking about the pivotal project, Venu V, the additional chief secretary of Department of Archaeology, Archives and Museums, said, “The twin endeavour takes forward the state government’s decade-old mission of converting museums to cultural spaces of present-day relevance. It’s time we came out of the notion that museums are places where history sleeps. They should be able to converse with visitors, more so with youngsters.”