VC arrives via back gate, protesters climb wall to enter Kalady varsity

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Protest marches taken out by Youth Congress and BJP activists to the Sree Sankaracharya Sanskrit University in Kalady against alleged illegal appointment turned violent on Wednesday. Several protesters were injured after the police resorted to lathicharge to disperse them. The Kalady police arrested five activists each of the YC and the BJP in connection with the incident.

The police said YC workers planned to block the vehicle of Vice Chancellor Dharmaraj Adat in Kalady town while he was arriving to the university on Wednesday morning. But the police directed the VC to enter the university via the back gate. Learning of the move, a few YC workers broke through the police barrier and climbed over the wall of the main entrance to enter the campus.

They were arrested and removed from the spot. YC leaders Vysakh N, Linto P Antu, Nithin Mangali, Vipin Das and Shameer Abdu were arrested, the police said. They were later released on bail.