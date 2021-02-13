STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
EBB and flow

Bharatanatyam artist and cyber security engineer Gouri Viravalli uses perfomative and martial 
arts props like poi, nunchucks and silambam for her innovative flow routines

Published: 13th February 2021

Photos: Vishnu Thandassery© Poizila

By Deena Theresa
Express News Service

KOCHI:  In the performative art tradition, the word ‘Poi’ refers to a dance form that originated with the Maori tribe in New Zealand. The dance, involving weights on the end of tethers that are swung rhythmically, is almost unheard of in India. So is ‘nunchaku’, a traditional Okinawan martial arts weapon consisting of sticks connected at one end by a chain or rope. Regarded as a weapon, nunchaku, also called nunchucks, is designed to kill and therefore, rightfully illegal in a few countries. Closer home is silambam, a weapon-based martial art, from Tamil Nadu. For Gouri Viravalli, the poi, nunchucks and silambam are dance props.

During the lockdown, the Kochi/Chennai-based cyber security engineer has been practising flow art and various dance forms utilising the props. Though she has posted only 69 videos on social media, Gouri has managed to garner almost 40,000 followers and counting since last month.On watching her videos, the viewer is left spellbound. In an almost hypnotising manner, Gouri moves the props around pronto, in the blink of an eye. The equipment not only look swanky but also allow the development of quicker hand movements and improve posture, flexibility and coordination.

“I’m a dancer and have learnt Bharatanatyam for six years. Simultaneously, I’ve been interested in martial arts for a long time – I’ve engaged in boxing, kickboxing and judo. Recently, I got into poi and nunchucks. While the latter is more of martial arts, the former falls under ‘flow arts’. You spin an object in circles and it flawlessly flows with your body,” says Gouri.

Though she envisioned herself dancing rather swiftly with the accessories, Gouri now prefers to give a different spin to poi and nunchucks. “I picked it up initially because of a friend involved with the same. The lockdown gave me ample time to practice. Poi dance has an admirable way of expression. I ended up liking nunchucks due to its similarities with poi. You can do a lot of wrist rolls with nunchucks. I haven’t seen people engage in dance performances using these weapons. The properties can be beautifully inculcated into your rhythm,” says an excited Gouri.  

DIY dance props
Her powers of persuasion are compelling. “You can even make the props yourself. The staff is available in cane shops; I’ve even used a pipe. For poi, all you need are a pair of socks and tennis balls. As long as you’re creative, there are numerous combinations,” says Gouri.

Indubitably, the practice has made her perfect. “Poi took around five months to master and effortlessly engage in free-spirited movements. Nunchucks, perhaps three months. I started the same to try something distinct, not as martial arts. Initially, I would obsessively practice for hours, which is imperative else you lose touch and momentum. Though I’ve ended up hitting myself several times, the result brings unexplainable joy. These forms are mostly based on muscle memory,” explains Gouri.

The dancer twirled to the spotlight after a fire poi performance for her friend, hip hop artist Fault Kai. “Until the video, I had around 700 followers. After he shared my video, my profile was discovered and grew very quickly. When I shared my saree-kuthu combination, it just went through the roof! It’s been crazy!” Gouri’s now has a following all over the world. Gouri’s unique contribution is the confluence of saree-kuthu songs with poi and nunchucks – a beautiful amalgamation of Indian and international performance art where people can embrace the dance and martial arts combination. 

“Flow arts is a closed community world-over, not many are aware of the same, hence the enthusiastic interest,” she says.Eventually, Gouri wants to use her new-found online popularity and profile to teach people flow-arts and make their own props. “It has changed my life. The impact and significance of flow arts can be equated to yoga and meditation, almost trance-like,” she adds. You can find Gouri on Instagram @poizila

