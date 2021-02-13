STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Farming without soil? Agriculture officer makes it possible

Now, those engaging in growbag farming needn’t any longer bother about the poor yield mainly attributed to the poor quality of red topsoil used for the purpose.

Published: 13th February 2021 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2021 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

Snake gourd cultivated by  John Sherry 

By  Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: Now, those engaging in growbag farming needn’t any longer bother about the poor yield mainly attributed to the poor quality of red topsoil used for the purpose. John Sherry, assistant director, Farm Information Bureau, Ernakulam, came up with a novel idea of ‘soilless’ farming. He said rice husk and rice husk ash can be used as substitute for red soil. Sherry, who took up soilless farming during the initial days of the lockdown on an experimental basis, has cultivated several vegetables — snake guard, tomatoes, chilly, capsicum and ridge gourd — in 27 growbags on his rooftop near Thoppumpady. 

“Growbags potting mixture is prepared and filled with red topsoil, sand and organic fertilisers. But often crops fail to give enough yield because of poor soil. As a remedy, I tried rice husk as an alternative. Compared to the traditional method of farming, the potting mixture prepared with husk and organic manure provides good yield in growbags,” said Sherry. According to the agriculture officer, complaints from rooftop farmers forced him to find a solution.

“The quality of seed and the soil medium is the determining factor of yield. If the farmer uses low-quality soil, the yield will be poor and chances of crop damage are high. But rice husk’s chemical composition consists mainly of silica, ash, carbon calcium and magnesium.

It gives good strength to the plant. Growbag gets better root growth and better yield as it gets more ventilation. Pest infestation can be reduced to a great extent. Moreover, vegetables have longer shelf life,” said Sherry, who has over eight years’ experience in growbag farming. He has already started educating  growbag farmers on the new farming method. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The need for Ecology first, economy next
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (File Photo | EPS)
Govt working on regulatory mechanism for OTTs: Javadekar
Rashmi Samant (Photo | Special arrangement)
Karnataka's Rashmi Samant elected president of Oxford Student Union
Image for representation (File Photo)
Nod for Bharat Biotech's nasal Covid vaccine trials touted as a game-changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Live free, travel far: The lawyer who quit to see the world on his bike
The Last Puppeteer: Padma Shri Pankajakshi, Nokkuvidya Pavakali's keeper
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp