Tripunithura wants metro-road link 

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Though the extension of Kochi Metro from SN Junction to Tripunithura railway station is under way, KMRL plans to use land solely for erecting metro pillars, creating an elevated corridor without a road below. However, residents demand road connectivity

Much to the happiness of Tripunithura residents, Kochi Metro will touch the royal town by the end of this year. While Phase 1 (A) extension by Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) from Petta to SN Junction is progressing fast and awaiting the launch by November, works of Phase 1 (B) extension from SN Junction to Tripunithura have already started.

While the former goes through the road stretch from Petta to SN Junction, the latter is expected to be implemented as an ‘elevated corridor’ without any road below. This has raised a furore as residents’ associations demand road connectivity to the Tripunithura railway station and proposed bus terminal coming up on the metro stretch.

As part of Phase 1 (B) extension which comes up with an estimate of `162.98 crore, Tripunithura Terminal metro station will come up near the railway station. It will also have connectivity to the proposed `290-crore bus terminal project to be implemented by Tripunithura municipality.

“Initially, it was decided to build a 21-metre-wide road on the stretch by Tripunithura municipality and later construct the metro pillars in the middle. Due to financial constraints, it didn’t materialise. When we queried about KMRL projects through RTI, the agency said it was acquiring only required land for building an elevated viaduct, station and stabling line under Phase 1 (B). Along with 10m-wide viaduct and three-metre clearance on both sides of the stretch, the agency will acquire 16m-wide land for the project. Under their social impact study, it has clarified that there won’t be any motorable road on the stretch,” said V Jayendran, general convenor, Tripunithura Rajanagari Union of Residents Association (TRURA).

According to residents, if the road project is implemented, it will ensure seamless connectivity to the railway station and act as a bypass to the busiest city stretch. “It is only a matter of building a 21-metre-wide road on the 1.16km metro stretch. If the road stretch is extended by 400 metres further, it will provide connectivity to the Tripunithura-Karingachira road,” he said.

Meanwhile, the municipality is open to the proposal. “Though the previous council has tried to avail loans for developing a 16-metre-wide road, the plan didn’t materialise. We have approached the government for developing the stretch,” said Rema Santhosh, Tripunithura municipal chairperson. However, MLA M Swaraj has clarified that the proposal can only be taken up after the assembly elections. “As the municipality couldn’t execute the widening proposal which will cost over Rs 50 crore, KMRL has decided to move ahead with their 16-metre-wide elevated metro corridor plan.

With the bus terminal project is in the pipeline, the proposal for road connectivity has relevance and we have already taken up the matter with the chief minister and finance minister. Now, the state government is planning to fund the 21m widening and assign KMRL to take up the work as part of their metro project. As we don’t have enough time for further discussions as the assembly election notification may come anytime, it can be taken up after the polls,” said Swaraj.

What KMRL says

However, KMRL has clarified that the agency won’t have any proposal for road widening on the stretch and is ready to take up the work if the government allocates sufficient funds to it. “Currently, we don’t have a plan to build a road on the stretch. The metro viaduct will go above and the muddy floor will remain as untouched. If the government gives us a direction, we are ready to take up the project,” said a KMRL spokesperson

Phase 1 (B)

The tender for Phase 1 (B) from SN Junction to Tripunithura Terminal was invited in May and was awarded to KEC-VNC JV. The work commenced in September 2020 and KMRL has completed seven piles on the stretch so far