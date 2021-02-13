Tune into the great duo of radio

Deena Theresa By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Helping rescue a man stranded in a desert in Abu Dhabi constitutes one of the proudest moments for RJ Sanal Potty. Convincing a person about the value of life, as he stood on the brink of suicide, made RJ Ashalatha realise the power of a radio programmer. Undeniably, the connection between a radio jockey and the public can be liked to an intangible bond. For Ashalatha and Sanal, being a salient part of the radio industry for the past 25 years has turned them into more than household names, almost that of kin.

The democratic medium has evolved, adapted, innovated and connected society during troubled times. Ashalatha and Sanal have been through it all. Currently, with Kochi FM 102.3, Ashalatha and Sanal have been hosting ‘Hello Bless’, a special programme which is part of Bless Homes, a premium retirement home, along with Danny James and Raghu Raj. The well-loved duo’s tryst with radio dates back to the 1990s.

“In 1996, I was in Dubai, with the music institute. Around the time, the government radio in Dubai, (which was later privatised and named Radio Asia), wanted a female artist. As I was already a playback singer, they approached me. I ended up being the first female artist onboard the radio and I was fairly certain about doing something distinct. I upped my reading perimeter, expanded my horizon and created a genuine but informative experience for my listeners,” says Ashalatha.

Sanal credits the late Malayalam author P Narendranath for recognising that his voice, pleasant and replete with modulations, was perfect for radio. “Thereon, I started my rendezvous with Aakashvani. In fact, I’m forever debted to Narendranath; A Prabhakaran, then AIR programme executive Unnikrishnan; the late Paramesuran Potty, senior radio journalist in Kochi FM, and late Sathish Chandran, a voice artist, for being the torch-bearers down this path. Later when I reached Dubai and joined the radio, I met Ashalatha,” says Sanal.

Then on, ‘Sanal Potty and Ashalatha’ became familiar names for Malayalis all over. Later when they returned to Kerala, their paths diverged before they met again. “In 2005 when I came back to Kerala, we solely had government radios. While I was working as the DGM with Joy Alukkas, I approached the government and requested half-an-hour slot to air my programme. Since then, my time on 102.3 extended to an hour with a bigger team,” shares Ashalatha.Meanwhile, Sanal had taken a detour and entered television, winning accolades for his presentation and widening his fanbase. After drifting along the paths they carved, they reconnected at ‘Hello Bless’.

Unique-selling voices

For Ashalatha, the message is prime. “Retirement homes are considered taboo in the state and I’m striving to change the same. Earlier, I focused on the importance of standing on one’s feet before heading towards marriage, especially when it comes to girls,” she explains. Sanal was known for his easiness and innate sense of humour. “Handling social issues with the right frame of mind, along with a dollop of humour was imperative. I suspect those to be the reasons why listeners embraced us wholeheartedly. To date, we get handwritten letters,” he says.

The purpose of radio

“Hasn’t changed,” both of them say. “Government radio has always been adamant about truth and time,” says Ashalatha. “Though there were claims that radio has lost its meaning, it is false. It has reached even the most interior regions,” says Sanal. The radio jockeys echo the same sentiment. Their identity revolves around their voice and kept up with the fast-changing world. “Being able to be a source of comfort to someone and instil peace in them, are the greatest feelings. This is more of a barter system. Sharing and learning go a long way,” adds Ashalatha.