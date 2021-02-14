Kochi transport network to get a shot in the arm

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Three key infrastructure projects that will change the very face of Kochi and its existing transport network will be launched on Monday.These include the first route and terminal buildings of Kochi Water Metro, opening of Panamkutty Bridge and official launch of work on Integrated Urban Regeneration and Water Transport System.

The Water Metro project was actually scheduled for official inauguration on February 22. It seems that the government wanted the function a week ahead as the election notification is expected next week. However, commercial services under Water Metro will begin only in March.

According to officers of Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL), which is implementing the Rs 747-crore Water Metro project, it will be the largest organised water transport system in the world. There will be 78 boats and 38 jetties in the first phase and more will b developed in future.

The state-of-the-art air-conditioned boats will provide safety, comfort, reliability, punctuality and will be affordable to a large section of people just like the Kochi Metro system. Water Metro will be the metro of people from the islands, connecting them to prosperity.As of now, as much as 10 islands will be connected through the network. Sixteen terminals out of 38 are being constructed in Phase-1 of the Water Metro Project.

On Monday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the first route from Vyttila to Kakkanad and also the Water Metro terminals. “Once the statutory certification process is completed, the Water Metro is likely to be opened to public in March 2021,” according to the officer. Out of the total project cost, Rs 579 crore was given by KfW, the German Development Bank.

Panamkutty bridge to be opened

The Panamkutty Bridge connecting Petta and Tripunithura across the Poorna River, was constructed as part of the preparatory works of Phase-I extension of Kochi Metro. The 250-m-long bridge was built at a cost of Rs 17.2 crore. The construction work, which commenced on November 1, 2019, was scheduled to be completed within a period of 22 months.

However, the determination of the government as well as the efficiency of the KMRL team enabled the project to attain completion seven months ahead of schedule. The bridge falls across Poorna River and is constructed with 5-m clearance at the bottom for navigational purposes. Footpath of 1.5-m width for safe movement of pedestrians has been provided. The bridge spans include both precast and cast in-situ girders.

Integrated Water project to be completed spending L1,528 cr

The state government has already approved the Integrated Urban Regeneration and Water Transport System project at an estimated cost of Rs 1,528 crore. “This is perhaps one of the largest brownfield projects undertaken by any state government to restore inland canals for water transport, tourism and recreational purposes,” according to an official.

The KMRL has been entrusted with the responsibility to execute the project. It is proposed to develop a network of 34.75 km in the six canals - Edappally Canal, Chilavanoor Canal, Thevara - Perandoor Canal, Thevara Canal, Market Canal and Konthuruthy Canal.The main components of the project are to restore the passenger transport through these canals by widening the canals 16.5- m wide and having an air draft clearance of 4 m as per international standards.