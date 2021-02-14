STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Modi in Kochi on Sunday, to open petrochem complex

He will also lay the foundation stone for Cochin Port Trust’s South Coal Berth.

Published: 14th February 2021 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2021 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Propylene Derivatives Petrochemical Complex and a slew of projects implemented by various Central PSUs at the BPCL Kochi Refinery at 3.30pm on Sunday.The Prime Minister will arrive at INS Garuda, the Naval air station at 2.45pm and will proceed to Rajagiri College at Kakkanad by helicopter from where he will reach Kochi Refinery by road. 

After meeting BJP’s state office-bearers briefly, he will open the International Cruise Terminal of Cochin Port Trust, Cochin Shipyard’s  Vigyana Sagar campus for Marine Engineering Training Institute and Inland Waterways Authority’s Roll-on-Roll-off vessels at Willingdon Island.

He will also lay the foundation stone for Cochin Port Trust’s South Coal Berth. “The projects have been implemented at an investment of Rs 6,000 crore,” said Union minister for Petroleum and Natural Gases Dharmendra Pradhan at a press briefing on Saturday. 

Representational pic

Petrochemical complex to help India save foreign exchange worth Rs 4k cr

Union minister for external affairs V Muraleedharan were also present at the press briefing. The petrochemical complex at Kochi Refinery is the first major endeavour either in public or private sector in the country to produce niche petrochemicals, which are imported at present. The project is expected to help the country save foreign exchange worth Rs 4,000 crore. 

“The technology was sourced from Germany, Japan and the UK. These products will be used for production of paints, adhesives, water treatment chemicals, super absorbent polymer used in diapers and in construction industry,” said Pradhan. “The petrochemical complex will help establish paint and other industries in Kochi and will open new job opportunities,” he said.

Ro-Ro service to ease traffic in Kochi
The Inland Water Authority will deploy two Roll-on-Roll-off vessels between Bolgatty and Willingdon Island to transport container carrying vehicles. The vessels were procured from Cochin Shipyard at a cost of Rs 12.5 crore each. The Kerala Inland Navigation Corporation will operate the vessels named MV Adi Shankara and MV C V Raman. The vessels can carry six 20-feet trucks, three 20-feet trailer trucks, three 40-feet trailer trucks and 30 passengers each.

Container trucks can access Ro-Ro service from Willingdon Island to Bolgatty from where they can reach Vallarpadam terminal by road. The service will ease the congestion on Kochi roads and cut trucks travel distance from 25km to 3.5km.

70,000 sqft is the built-up area of Cochin Shipyard’s Vigyana Sagar education complex

Sagarika cruise terminal
The 2,253 sq m Sagarika international cruise terminal, built by Kochi Port Trust at Ernakulam Wharf for Rs 25.72 crore, has all the modern amenities like air-conditioned hall, passenger lounge and baggage scanners. There are 10 customs clearance counters and 48 counters for immigration. “In 2019-20 there were 44 cruise calls at Kochi port. The terminal will attract more cruise calls and can host even the largest of the cruise ships afloat,” said Union Minister Mandaviya Mansukh. The Cochin Shipyard’s Vigyana Sagar education complex, with a built up area of 70,000 sqft, is envisaged as a premium maritime learning centre, catering to the digital and technological advancements in the field.

PM’S ITINERARY

2.45pm: Arrival at INS Garuda air station in Kochi
3pm: Arrival at Rajagiri helipad at Kakkanad
3.30pm: Arrival at Ambalamugal VHSS
3.35pm: Meeting BJP state office-bearers
3.45pm: Inaugu-ration of BPCL’s Petrochem complex and other projects
4.30pm: PM to leave for INS Garuda air station
5.55pm: Departure for New Delhi

TAGS
petrochem complex Narendra Modi Kochi
