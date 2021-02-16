STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Tomophobia - the fear that isn’t    

A phobia that causes anxiety about a procedure before it happens can be eased through simple exercises and VATS 

Published: 16th February 2021 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Dr Nasser Yusuf    
Express News Service

KOCHI: Tomophobia is the fear or anxiety caused by forthcoming surgical procedures and/or medical interventions. For people diagnosed with tomophobia, delaying or not having the procedure can cause more harm than the actual procedure itself. ​Tomophobia could begin with Latrophobia (the irrational fear of doctors) also popularly known as white coat syndrome. Other similar cross over fears are nosocomephobia (the fear of hospitals), trypanophobia (the fear of needles), agliophobia (the fear of pain), hemophobia (the fear of blood), carcinophobia (the fear of cancer), mysophobia (the fear of germs) and finally thanatophobia (the fear of death).

The symptoms suggestive of tomophobia are debilitating panic attacks, elevated heart rate, shortness of breath, tightening of the chest, sweating and trembling. Common tips to overcome the fear of surgery are to share worries about the procedure with the doctor, get and stay healthy before it and try to stay distracted on days prior to the surgery. 

Know what to expect and follow instructions. Have a support group which includes persons who have undergone a similar procedure, family and friends to help talk through the fears.  In extreme cases, a new mode of short term psychotherapy known as Cognitive Behavior Therapy may help. 

One should be judicious in adopting exposure therapy which gives the patient a chance to witness an actual surgery, usually starting with pictures and working up to videos.Concerns that arise after wards are regarding cosmetic appearance and accompanying pain. Herein lies the role of Keyhole Surgery and its advantages over Open surgery. 

The former, when employed in the chest or thorax is known as Video Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS). This is a minimally invasive surgical technique adopted to diagnose and treat problems in the chest. Multiple small incisions are all that are required as opposed to 30 cm in open surgery of the chest (thoracotomy). 

The great advantage of VATS is avoidance of muscle division and bone fractures that allows for diminished duration and intensity of pain and a shorter time to return to full activity.  VATS might be used to biopsy part of the lung, the lymph nodes, tumours, the tissue covering the lung or lining the inside of the chest wall (pleura), the tissue around the heart (pericardium), or the esophagus.                        
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra 'alarming'; may take harsh steps: Dy CM
A does of COVID-19 vaccine being administered. (Photo| AFP)
Chhattisgarh cop dies three days after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
England cricketer Joe Root (Photo | PTI)
India outplayed us in all departments, admits Root after humiliating defeat
The proposed design of the world class hockey stadium to be built at Rourkela (Photo | Special arrangement)
Odisha CM lays foundation stone of India's largest hockey stadium in Rourkela

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers in a metro train on Washermanpet - Wimco Nagar stretch, after the phase I extension of Metro Rail was inaugurated by PM on Sunday | Debadatta Mallick
North Chennai Metro may prove attractive to formal sector employees
Activist Disha Ravi (in black mask) sent to 5 days Delhi police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | ANI)
After Disha Ravi, Delhi Police make two more arrests in Greta toolkit row
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp