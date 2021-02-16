STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Zooming in to the big screens

According to officials, arrangements have been made for the safe conduct of the event.

Published: 16th February 2021 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Preparations for the Kochi edition of IFFK under way at Saritha Theatre.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As the Kochi edition of the 25th International Film Festival of Kerala begins tomorrow, arrangements have been completed to ensure the safe and smooth conduct of the event. The opening ceremony will be held at Saritha Theatre

With the Kochi edition of the 25th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) commences on Wednesday, film buffs in the region have another reason to cheer. Organised by the State Chalachitra Academy with adherence to Covid protocol, the event will take place from February 17 to 21. IFFK’s Kochi edition is primarily aimed at film enthusiasts from Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha, and Thrissur districts and will be screened at six theatres Saritha, Savitha, Sangeetha, Sreedhar, Kavitha, and Padma cinemas  screen-1 namely.

According to officials, arrangements have been made for the safe conduct of the event. “We are organising the event by strictly following Covid protocol. More than 2,000 delegates attended the event in Thiruvananthapuram after undergoing antigen tests. Passes were given only for those who tested negative. Face masks were distributed as part of the festival kit. Besides, our volunteers ensured social distancing in theatres. As we have successfully executed the plan in Thiruvananthapuram, we are confident to replicate the same in Kochi,” said H Shaji, deputy director (festivals), Kerala State Chalachitra Academy. 

 The film festival will be held in compliance with
Covid protocol  | Albin mathew

As a Covid-19 negative test result within 48 hours of the film screening is mandatory to obtain a delegate pass, the academy has ensured free antigen testing at Saritha cinema complex. “Though we were apprehensive about people’s attitude towards getting tested to watch a film, every delegate abided by the regulations in Thiruvananthapuram. Free testing has started on Monday and will be available till Wednesday. Those registering after February 17 will have to get tested by themselves,” he said.  

So far, more than 2,000 delegates have registered for the Kochi edition. “Though we have closed the registrations for delegates and students, there are discussions to allow a few more students to participate in the festival, considering the demands from the community. Altogether, 2,500 passes are being issued for the edition,” he said. 

Though there won’t be public events as part of the festival, organisers will conduct open forums for the participating delegates. “We will organise open forums for discussion with experts. There will also be recorded programmes like talks with directors Mira Nair and Jean-Luc Godard. However, the list of experts attending these sessions are yet to be confirmed,” he added.  

Reservation for shows
The academy has made it mandatory to reserve seats for every show on the previous day of screening in an attempt to trace participants in case of Covid spread. “Reservation was introduced to avoid the mad rush at theatres. Entry will be based on reservation, which will be open 24 hours before screening. Delegates can reserve their seats free of cost at registration.iffk.in. or through IFFK app,” he said. 

80 films Kochi edition will witness the screening of 80 films -- in International Competition, Malayalam Cinema Today, Indian Cinema, World Cinema, Kaleidoscope, Homage, Retrospective and Jury Films which were screened in Thiruvananthapuram. Under World Cinema category, a total of 22 films including Thomas Vinterberg’s Another Round, Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s Wife of a Spy, Ahmad Bahrami’s The Wasteland and Kaouther Ben Hania’s The Man Who Sold His Skin will be screened.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra 'alarming'; may take harsh steps: Dy CM
A does of COVID-19 vaccine being administered. (Photo| AFP)
Chhattisgarh cop dies three days after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
England cricketer Joe Root (Photo | PTI)
India outplayed us in all departments, admits Root after humiliating defeat
The proposed design of the world class hockey stadium to be built at Rourkela (Photo | Special arrangement)
Odisha CM lays foundation stone of India's largest hockey stadium in Rourkela

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers in a metro train on Washermanpet - Wimco Nagar stretch, after the phase I extension of Metro Rail was inaugurated by PM on Sunday | Debadatta Mallick
North Chennai Metro may prove attractive to formal sector employees
Activist Disha Ravi (in black mask) sent to 5 days Delhi police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | ANI)
After Disha Ravi, Delhi Police make two more arrests in Greta toolkit row
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp