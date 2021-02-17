District panchayat prioritises agriculture, women safety

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Agriculture, women safety and infrastructure got highest priority in the district panchayat’s budget for 2021-22 fiscal which was presented on Tuesday. The budget with a surplus of Rs 3.95 crore presented by district panchayat vice-president Shyni George projects a revenue receipt of Rs 180.77 crore and expenditure of Rs 176.82 crore.

Taking a ‘U’ turn from previous budget proposals, the new governing council has announced projects which can be implemented in the same fiscal. Following this Periyar water bottle project, which was included in the budget for more than three times, failed to find a place.

“The projects announced in the budget will be commissioned in a time-bound manner. If all goes as per the plan, we can complete most of the projects by year end,” Shyni George told reporters after the budget presentation.

As in the previous budget, roads and bridges which have been transferred to the district panchayat got the highest allocation. As per the budget report, Rs 60 crore has been allotted for road works and maintenance. Smart Ironing unit for NRKs who lost jobs due to Covid-19 pandemic, floating restaurant, industrial park, work from neighbourhood, labour bank android application, She gym and take a break project are the major announcements in the budget.