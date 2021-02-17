STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Govt not keen on RT-PCR test for Pongala attendees

As of now, there is no decision to ask devotees to get tested.

Published: 17th February 2021 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Covid testing, Coronavirus

Health worker collects the swab sample of a person for Covid testing .(File Photo | EPS)

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district health authorities’ recommendation that RT-PCR tests be made compulsory for devotees visiting Attukal temple during the 10-day pongala that starts on Friday has fallen on deaf ears, with the government deciding against making such an intervention. A senior official with the District Medical Office (DMO) said with assembly elections around the corner, the government is not very keen on insisting on strict Covid-19 protocol, including RT-PCR. 

As of now, there is no decision to ask devotees to get tested.This is the second pongala festival since the pandemic outbreak last year. Though the temple authorities have decided to restrict the festivities within the temple premises, thousands of devotees — 5,000 on an average, as per the Attukal Bhagavati Temple Trust — from across the state and the country are expected to visit the temple daily during the festival.

Health authorities said it would have been ideal if the government insisted on RT-PCR on the lines of Sabarimala and restricted the number of visitors. “There is definitely going to be crowding in and around the temple premises. Strict screening of devotees needs to be done. This is a planned festival. The government had the willpower to enforce virtual queues and RT-PCR for devotees visiting Sabarimala temple as well as restrict the number of pilgrims,” said the official from the DMO.

“In a meeting, we urged the district collector and temple authorities to consider making RT-PCR mandatory for devotees. The temple authorities said they will respond after further discussions. We are yet to get a response,” said the official.  

The official said the temple authorities are organising stage events which will also draw more crowd. “We have just started administering vaccination and people need to realise that the pandemic threat is still there. It would take at least three to six months for the vaccine to reach the general population. We are expecting people from other districts and even from other states during the festival,” said the official.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pongala RT-PCR COVID 19
India Matters
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra 'alarming'; may take harsh steps: Dy CM
A does of COVID-19 vaccine being administered. (Photo| AFP)
Chhattisgarh cop dies three days after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
England cricketer Joe Root (Photo | PTI)
India outplayed us in all departments, admits Root after humiliating defeat
The proposed design of the world class hockey stadium to be built at Rourkela (Photo | Special arrangement)
Odisha CM lays foundation stone of India's largest hockey stadium in Rourkela

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operation underway at Tapovan tunnel in Joshimath, Uttrakhand on Tuesday. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Uttarakhand glacier burst: Tapovan village grim as families lose hope
NDRF team carries out rescue operation after an overcrowded bus plunged into a canal in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| PTI)
Bus falls into canal in Madhya Pradesh; over 35 people dead
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp