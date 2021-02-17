Lawyer, 9 others booked for manhandling cop

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Central Police on Tuesday registered a case against Hemalal, a lawyer, and nine identifiable persons in the case pertaining to manhandling of a police officer on High Court premises on Monday. The accused were booked under various sections of IPC.

According to police, the incident occurred around 5.30pm on Monday when Bekal Coastal Police Station Inspector Laisad Mohammed came to the mediation centre at Advocate General’s (AG) office in connection with a complaint lodged by Hemalal. Police said the inspector had given a statement that he was manhandled by Hemalal and a group of other lawyers when he reached the AG’s office.Meanwhile, the lawyer moved an anticipatory bail before High Court on Tuesday.