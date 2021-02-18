STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

A dessert haven from across the world

In a first, micro-bakery Rachels serves distinct healthy European desserts in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram 

Published: 18th February 2021 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2021 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

Rachel Varghese

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: Micro bakeries across the city are flexing their creativity to meet the demands of city residents by dishing out home-baked muffins, shortbreads and classic tarts that are low in calories. One such micro-bakery which emerged during the pandemic is Rachels, offering extraordinary desserts originating from foreign countries.

Conceptualised by Donny Varghese and his mother Rachel Chandy, the food venture has been offering delightful dessert treats. “The idea was to introduce new desserts and flavours in the city. During Christmas we brought out hampers which included cookies and cakes that originate mainly from foreign countries,” says Donny.

The Christmas hamper comprised Austrian Vanillekipferls - a crescent-shaped walnut cookie which originates from Vienna, Austria, French meringue kisses which melt in your mouth and cashew butterscotch blondies with crunchy cashews and rich buttery caramel flavours. Another delight is the gooey date fudge.

Donny says, “Every season we try to introduce unique treats. This time, we have brought out a wide array of desserts and cookies focusing on children and the elderly. Cookies and other snacking options are made with preservatives, making it unhealthy for them. Considering this, we have come up with new treats made from wholewheat.”

Rachels’ Wheat-A-Licious hamper consisting of four sunshine cupcakes, halwa, red velvet cookies, and herb and cheese cookies makes for the perfect healthy hamper. Sunshine cupcakes made with wholewheat and zesty orange is the perfect dose of energy for your kids. While the red velvet cookies are a perfect blend of the famed cake and choco-chip cookie, the herb and cheese cookies comprise cheesy crackers with Italian flavours.

Other treats include melt-in-the-mouth black halwa made from milk extracted from soaked wheat grains, coconut milk, jaggery and ghee. The home-based venture has a huge clientele in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi. Orders can be made through their Instagram page ‘rachels.ikigai’ and Facebook page ‘ Rachels’.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Health worker collects the swab sample of a person for Covid testing .(File Photo | EPS)
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AP)
Amazon manufacturing unit to come up in Chennai
IBM CEO Arvind Krishna (File photo| ANI)
Remote working model presents huge opportunities to tap Indian talent: IBM CEO
Bengali actor Yash Dasgupta joins Bharatiya Janata Party, in Kolkata (Photo | ANI)
Bengal polls: Actor Yash Dasgupta, six others from Tollywood join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Have you tried a 'flying dosa' yet?
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp