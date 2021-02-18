A dessert haven from across the world

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Micro bakeries across the city are flexing their creativity to meet the demands of city residents by dishing out home-baked muffins, shortbreads and classic tarts that are low in calories. One such micro-bakery which emerged during the pandemic is Rachels, offering extraordinary desserts originating from foreign countries.

Conceptualised by Donny Varghese and his mother Rachel Chandy, the food venture has been offering delightful dessert treats. “The idea was to introduce new desserts and flavours in the city. During Christmas we brought out hampers which included cookies and cakes that originate mainly from foreign countries,” says Donny.

The Christmas hamper comprised Austrian Vanillekipferls - a crescent-shaped walnut cookie which originates from Vienna, Austria, French meringue kisses which melt in your mouth and cashew butterscotch blondies with crunchy cashews and rich buttery caramel flavours. Another delight is the gooey date fudge.

Donny says, “Every season we try to introduce unique treats. This time, we have brought out a wide array of desserts and cookies focusing on children and the elderly. Cookies and other snacking options are made with preservatives, making it unhealthy for them. Considering this, we have come up with new treats made from wholewheat.”

Rachels’ Wheat-A-Licious hamper consisting of four sunshine cupcakes, halwa, red velvet cookies, and herb and cheese cookies makes for the perfect healthy hamper. Sunshine cupcakes made with wholewheat and zesty orange is the perfect dose of energy for your kids. While the red velvet cookies are a perfect blend of the famed cake and choco-chip cookie, the herb and cheese cookies comprise cheesy crackers with Italian flavours.

Other treats include melt-in-the-mouth black halwa made from milk extracted from soaked wheat grains, coconut milk, jaggery and ghee. The home-based venture has a huge clientele in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi. Orders can be made through their Instagram page ‘rachels.ikigai’ and Facebook page ‘ Rachels’.