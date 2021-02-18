Dairy farmers to get additional Rs 3 per litre

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Considering the impact of Covid-induced lockdown on dairy farmers, Milma Ernakulam area union has decided to give an additional `3 per litre for farmers from Idukki, Kottayam and Ernakulam. The incentive will come into effect from March 1. The union had started giving an additional incentive of Rs 1.5 from February 1.

“The hike will not reflect in our product price. The incentive amount will directly go to the farmers. The decision is a follow up of the various measures taken up by the union to empower the dairy sector in the region,” said John Theruvath, chairman, Ernakulam area union.