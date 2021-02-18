STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Multipurpose sports stadium to come up in Muvattupuzha

Much to the happiness of sports enthusiasts in Ernakulam, the district will soon have another multi-purpose stadium.

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Much to the happiness of sports enthusiasts in Ernakulam, the district will soon have another multi-purpose stadium. The existing Muvattupuzha municipal ground will be spruced up to a state-of-the art stadium with the support of Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). The construction of the multi-crore project will be inaugurated by sports minister E P Jayarajan on Thursday. The 14-acre property will be developed into a stadium with a football pitch, synthetic track, swimming pool and indoor games facility. 

“The project is coming up under the government’s scheme to develop a stadium in each local body. Kitco developed the design. As much as `32.14 crore has been allocated by KIIFB for the project. Along with indoor stadiums which facilitate sports items like badminton, basketball and volleyball, we are developing an international-level natural football pitch, 400m-long 8-lane synthetic track and swimming pool under the project,” said Muvattupuzha MLA Eldho Abraham.  

Muvattupuzha municipality has spent over `6.5 crore for constructing a gallery and other facilities over the last decade. “We are planning to expand the cement gallery around the ground and develop it with bucket seats. Along with the dressing rooms, hostel and medical facilities will be provided for athletes and students who will utilise the facility in future. Placed at the heart of Muvattupuzha city, the stadium will have good connectivity with the rest of the district too. We are developing the facility in view with hosting national/international facilities in future,” he said. 

According to the MLA, the new stadium will usher in sporting activities of the area. “The project will offer a platform for aspiring athletes hailing from eastern areas of Ernakulam like Muvattupuzha, Kothamangalam, Piravom, Kolenchery and Perumbavoor. Now, many of these sprint athletes are depending on Maharaja’s College ground or the recently-developed stadium in Pala by travelling over 50 kilometres. This situation has affected the athletes from St George and Mar Basil schools from Kothamnagalam who achieved national-level laurels,” he said.

Comments

