STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Maharaja’s College synthetic track in dire straits

The synthetic track at Maharaja’s College ground — the first of its kind to be built on a college campus in the state — is in a bad condition owing to lack of maintenance.

Published: 20th February 2021 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2021 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

The worn-out synthetic tracks at Maharaja’s College ground | A SANESH

By Ramu R 
Express News Service

KOCHI:  The synthetic track at Maharaja’s College ground — the first of its kind to be built on a college campus in the state — is in a bad condition owing to lack of maintenance. The athletes and joggers who use the area are apprehensive of injuries and have raised complaints regarding the recent hike in fees for using the track, though there are no moves to repair it. The track was laid in 2006, and has been in a bad state since 2014. 

“The college authorities should have ensured that water is sprayed at regular intervals to keep the track in good condition,” said T Jayachandran, a member of the College’s Old Students Association, who is part of its development committee. “The drainage under the synthetic track, which is designed to pump out excess water, should also be repaired  to prevent waterlogging,” he said. 

The coaches who conduct practice sessions for athletes on the ground also shared their concern. “The training of the athletes who belong to sports hostels, academies and those employed in the Railways is being disrupted due to the dilapidated condition of the synthetic track for the past five years. We  cannot change the venue either, as this is the only ground in the district with a synthetic track as of now,” said a coach.

Despite its poor condition, the track was used as the venue for the District Athletics Championship which concluded recently. ‘We had requested Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to resolve the issue immediately as there is a high chance of injury when children complete here.

The college authorities can also play a part by instituting a separate fund for carrying out the maintenance works of the synthetic track and the ground with the revenue that they get from professional sports clubs and shops located inside the Maharaja’s ground complex,” said P V Sreenijan, president, Ernakulam Districts Sports Council. It was also suggested that a ministerial level meeting involving the State Sports Council and college Management is necessary to resolve the issue at the earliest. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharaja’s College
India Matters
A health worker adminsitering Covishield to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K)
Upsurge in Covid cases in Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and MP: Govt
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin effective against mutant virus strains: ICMR
The minister said the government is working on the idea of including passport as one of the documents in the digilocker. (Photo | @digilocker_ind)
Submit documents for passport online using DigiLocker service: Centre
'Drishyam 2' movie Review: A richer, expansive, and far superior sequel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp