PVC pipe manufacturers in major crisis

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Water Authority’s (KWA) decision to use high -density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes for major drinking water projects implemented under the Union government’s Jal Jeevan Mission has caused concern among PVC manufacturers. The All Kerala Small Scale PVC Pipe Manufacturers’ Association (AKSSPPMA) is demanding the shift be dropped.

They pointed out that the state government’s store purchase manual and purchase preference policy give preference for MSME units in the state when purchasing goods for construction activities. Addressing a media conference, the PVC pipe manufacturers alleged that in contrast to the same, the KWA has taken a decision favourable for HDPE manufacturers based outside the state. They warned that the decision of KWA will aggravate issues faced by the PVC pipe manufacturing industry, which has already been hit by the outbreak of Covid-19.

The manufacturers said the KWA cited shortage of PVC pipes and its high price as the reasons for switching over to HDPE pipes. But, they said, it is contrary to facts. Though there was a temporary shortage of PVC resin, the key raw material used for PVC pipe manufacturing, in the months of September and October, it is sufficiently available at present. Despite 100 per cent increase in the prices of raw materials, the manufacturers hiked the prices of PVC pipes only by 45 per cent, they said.