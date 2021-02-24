Boosting mathematical aptitude

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Manchadi “Teach Maths for Kerala” was an innovative educational programme that was implemented in association with five local self-government bodies and the general education department.

According to a K-DISC official, the programme is aimed at improving the proficiency of maths education in the age group of 6- 12. “This was done by establishing Community Maths Labs in Thirunelli (Wayanad), Feroke (Kozhikode), Perinthalmanna (Malappuram), Chalavara (Palakkad) and Alappad (Kollam),” said the official. The Community Math Labs were established using Realistic Maths Education (RME) methods.

The official said, “The programme proved successful in enhancing the students’ mathematics skills and learning. The programme explored ways in which mathematics could be used outside the school environment to improve children’s attitude to mathematics.”

The programme helped the students understand the value and relevance of mathematics in a variety of contexts. According to the official, the target group for the campaign were children in the age groups of 6 years to 9 years, 10 to 12 years, 13 to 15 years, 16 to 17 years and preschoolers.