STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Boosting mathematical aptitude

The programme helped the students understand the value and relevance of mathematics in a variety of contexts. 

Published: 24th February 2021 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Exams

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Manchadi “Teach Maths for Kerala” was an innovative educational programme that was implemented in association with five local self-government bodies and the general education department.
According to a K-DISC official, the programme is aimed at improving the proficiency of maths education in the age group of 6- 12. “This was done by establishing Community Maths Labs in Thirunelli (Wayanad), Feroke (Kozhikode), Perinthalmanna (Malappuram), Chalavara (Palakkad) and Alappad (Kollam),” said the official. The Community Math Labs were established using Realistic Maths Education (RME) methods.

The official said, “The programme proved successful in enhancing the students’ mathematics skills and learning. The programme explored ways in which mathematics could be used outside the school environment to improve children’s attitude to mathematics.”

The programme helped the students understand the value and relevance of mathematics in a variety of contexts. According to the official, the target group for the campaign were children in the age groups of 6 years to 9 years, 10 to 12 years, 13 to 15 years, 16 to 17 years and preschoolers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid negative test results must for people coming to Delhi from 5 states
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Most buses in TN may be off roads from Feb 25 due to strike
Lessons that China learnt from the Ladakh standoff
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC rejects plea for extra chance in UPSC exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp