Kochi Corporation approves 2021-22 budget

KOCHI: The Kochi Corporation council on Tuesday approved the budget for 2021-22 after making a few additions following the demands of the Opposition. As per the decision, Rs 1 crore will be allocated for each division to carry out developmental work. Deputy Mayor K A Ansiya announced the changes at the council meeting. However, each division has to get approval from the works standing committee before the tendering process of the project.

Ro-Ro vessel

In the wake of KSINC not paying the revenue generated from conducting the service of two Ro-Ro vessels and ferry service, the corporation decided to write a letter to the KSINC after discussing with legal experts.

Property tax can be paid in instalmentsThose who have arrears on property tax since 2016 can pay the amount in four instalments. The law also applies to obtaining a D&O licence.

Kokers theatre

Meanwhile, the corporation decided to allocate Rs 50 lakh for the development of Kokers theatre which the corporation took over three years ago.

K10 cr for contractors

Rs 10 crore for contractors, Rs 1 crore for the development of Fort Kochi and installation of toilets and bus stops are the other decisions taken by the council.