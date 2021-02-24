STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kochi Corporation approves 2021-22 budget

 The Kochi Corporation council on Tuesday approved the budget for 2021-22 after making a few additions following the demands of the Opposition.

Published: 24th February 2021 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Cash; Capital; investment

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi Corporation council on Tuesday approved the budget for 2021-22 after making a few additions following the demands of the Opposition. As per the decision, Rs 1 crore will be allocated for each division to carry out developmental work. Deputy Mayor K A Ansiya announced the changes at the council meeting. However, each division has to get approval from the works standing committee before the tendering process of the project.

Ro-Ro vessel
In the wake of KSINC not paying the revenue generated from conducting the service of two Ro-Ro vessels and ferry service, the corporation decided to write a letter to the KSINC after discussing with legal experts.
Property tax can be paid in instalmentsThose who have arrears on property tax since 2016 can pay the amount in four instalments. The law also applies to obtaining a D&O licence.

Kokers theatre
Meanwhile, the corporation decided to allocate Rs 50 lakh for the development of Kokers theatre which the corporation took over three years ago.

K10 cr for contractors
Rs 10 crore for contractors, Rs 1 crore for the development of Fort Kochi and installation of toilets and bus stops are the other decisions taken by the council.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi Corporation
India Matters
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid negative test results must for people coming to Delhi from 5 states
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Most buses in TN may be off roads from Feb 25 due to strike
Lessons that China learnt from the Ladakh standoff
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC rejects plea for extra chance in UPSC exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp