The goodness of earth

KOCHI: “I always dreamt of being an entrepreneur,” said Sandhya Vimal, founder of ‘Earthi’. She started her venture in 2010 as a small-scale enterprise for manufacturing natural and ayurveda-based cosmetics. Now, ‘Earthi’ offers a wide range of nature-based cosmetics and skin, hair care products.“I completed my post-graduation in international business and worked in a bank for a year but I was determined to pursue my dream.

Hence, soon after marriage, I began my market research. I also travelled to South Korea which is considered the mecca of beauty industry to know more about the science of manufacturing cosmetics,” said Sandhya, a native of Palakkad.

She started her business with a meager workforce of 10 employees. “Earthi was conceived to explore the various advantages of ayurveda which can deliver the right beauty solution for any skin type,” she added.

With over 10 years of expertise and research in the field, Sandhya is now encouraging the concept of ‘green cosmetics’ through her business. She is also striving to promote supporting tribal communities, local artisans and cultivators.

“Minimalist, clean and natural cosmetics are our specialty. We strongly believe in focusing on our strength and Kerala is known for its ancient ayurvedic secrets. Along with the science of ayurveda, natural processes such as fermentation, distillation and cold pressing techniques are being used to produce our skin and hair care products. We are sourcing our herbs, leaves, fruits and root extracts from local cultivators and tribal communities. Few of the ingredients are also being sourced from across the world.

Our production unit is in Kanjikode, Palakkad under the foothills of the Western Ghats,” she said.Sandhya primarily employs physically challenged people and women from underprivileged background for her company. “Rather than just being known as a cosmetic brand, I want ‘Earthi’ to be a large community with a social cause and responsibility.

We are also promoting zero wastage and eco-friendly packaging,” said the 41-year-old. Her husband Vimal, is also an entrepreneur involved in manufacturing ayurvedic medicines and supplements.The brand has a presence in stores in the UK, US, Vietnam, Malaysia, Poland and Egypt. Prices of the products range from Rs 300 to Rs 900.

Customers can place their order on www.earthi.in.