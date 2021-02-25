STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

A day in Valanthakad Island 

The tour begins at the Valanthakad boat jetty at 9am.

Published: 25th February 2021 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

By  Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: For those seeking a getaway to the villages, the Responsible Tourism (RT) Mission has launched a package to witness the lives of 45 families in Valanthakad, an island village located on the outskirts of Kochi. Visitors can spend a day at the island surrounded by Vembanad lake.For Rs 2,650, the package includes witnessing clamp processing, fishing, handicraft making, weaving fishing nets, boat ride through a mangrove forest and a wholesome meal. 

“RT Mission is a welfare programme for villagers. We have formed a committee to manage the project. Valathankad is inhabited by 45 families who have registered to be part of the RT initiative. Two postgraduate students from the island will act as tourist guides. Arrangements have been made and the villagers are ready to welcome tourists,” said Harish S, district coordinator of RT Mission.

The tour begins at the Valanthakad boat jetty at 9am. Thereon, tourists will be taken in a country boat to the island where a welcome reception awaits. Resident Aravindakshan’s house will be the first stop wherein he will demonstrate fishing techniques from 9.30am to 10am. Priya’s house will showcase weaving pines. Tourists will be allowed to try their hand at the same from 10.10am to 10.30am. Pramod’s house is the third stop. 

From 10.30am to 10.55am, he will elaborate on making handicrafts like souvenirs, snake boats and houseboats. Tourists can buy his wares at a reasonable price. From 11am to 11.30am, Sasidharan, a skilled fisherman will train tourists to weave fishing nets. Tourists can visit the Devi temple on the island for 10 minutes. 

From 11.45am to 12.05pm, Sreedevi will guide them to make toys using coconut leaves. For the next 20 minutes, beautician Praseeda will teach tourists to wear traditional attire. From 12.35pm to 12.50pm, tourists will be instructed by Anil Kumar on skills required to climb coconut trees. Ambika, an expert in weaving coconut leaves, will engage tourists for the next 20 minutes. 

They will then pay a visit to Shobna, who will coach them on clam meat processing. Shobna’s husband collects clam from the Vembanad Lake and separates clamshell and meat at their house. By 1.40pm, the tourists will be served traditional Kerala lunch comprising a fish curry meal.

From 2.30pm to 3.30pm, they can enjoy a boat ride through the mangrove forest. Eventually, they will be dropped back at the Valanthakad boat jetty. Bookings can be made through RT officials. District Tourism Promotion Council is also implementing a project to upgrade tourism infrastructure on the island. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
8,807 new Covid cases, 80 deaths in Maharashtra, Mumbai reports 1,167 infections
File photo of passengers arrived from UK to Chennai being taken to quarantine centre. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Home quarantine for those coming to TN from Kerala, Maharashtra
Representational Image.
Telangana among top four states with rise in active Covid cases
The underlying conditions have been defined by a special panel of doctors appointed by the government. (Representational Photo)
45+ with co-morbidities? Your Covid jab window opens on March 1

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp