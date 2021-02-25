Master of all arts

Gautham S By

KOCHI: Mastering multiple painting mediums is a difficult task. However, as they say practise makes perfect. This is what artist Sudhi Suresh has proved with his works. The 24-year-old is creating stunning work by making paintings with pencil, graphite, acrylic, oil, soft pastel and watercolour, some of which are rendered in 3D.

“Though I’m most comfortable with pencil drawings, the artist in me never wanted to confine to a particular medium. Trying new mediums challenges us and unravels one’s hidden talents and even shortcomings,” says Sudhi. Like many, Sudhi started drawing during his schooldays. “I used to look at images and recreate them. Back then I used to draw landscapes,” says the Kollam native.

A self-taught artist, Sudhi took art seriously when he enrolled for BCom course in T K Madhava Memorial, Nangiarkulangara. “The initial drawings didn’t work as expected. However, I knew I could do well if I kept trying. Most of my time in college was spent is sketching portraits and I decided to pursue a career in art after college,” he adds. For the past two years, Sudhi has been occupied with trying out new mediums and earning a living out of his creations.

He affirms that the pencil sketches artists he follows on Instagram have inspired him to create more. Out of all the mediums, oil paintings challenge him the most. “It takes around three months to do an oil painting. The painting is done in different layers and it takes days for every portion to dry. If a portion goes wrong, it needs to be reworked all over again. I crave perfection, but it is hard to achieve. Tutorials have helped me greatly in studying different mediums.”

Sudhi has been doing commissioned works since he was in college. “Commissions have brought me considerable income. While doing a portrait, the shades and textures should be perfect.” Sudhi wishes to pursue his career as an artist and is currently focusing on doing more oil and 3D paintings.

Sudhi’s works can be seen on Instagram @_sudhisuresh_