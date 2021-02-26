KIMSHEALTH partners with MGM Healthcare for heart, lung transplant unit

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kimshealth and MGM Healthcare have collaborated to establish a comprehensive heart and lung transplantation unit at KIMSHEALTH, Thiruvananthapuram. Dr M I Sahadulla, group chairman and managing director, KIMSHEALTH, and Dr Suresh Rao K G, co-director, Institute of Heart and Lung Transplant and Mechanical Circulatory Support and HOD, Cardiac Anaesthesia, MGM Healthcare, exchanged a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in this regard.

“Heart transplant remains the gold standard for the treatment of end-stage heart failure. Over the years, we have seen increased awareness and an increasing societal acceptance of cadaver donation for a heart transplant, which is a positive trend. With this collaboration, KIMSHEALTH will become an international destination for multi-organ transplants,” said Sahadulla.

“We provide advanced medical care, especially for those with serious and critical cardiac and pulmonary-related conditions who are unable to cope up with normal life, even with maximum possible medical treatment,” said Dr Suresh Rao. Dr Sujit V I and Dr Shaji Palangadan, cardiothoracic and transplant surgeons, KIMSHEALTH; Dr Praveen Muralidharan, director, transplant programmme; E M Najeeb, executive director; Harish Manian, CEO, MGM Healthcare and Saravanan Raman, vice president, MGM Healthcare, were present at the event.

