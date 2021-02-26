STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The fine art of life

Artist Aparna George from Idukki, who is known for her wall relief paintings and sculptures, thinks 
art gives purpose to her existence

Aparna George

By Gayathri Krishna 
Express News Service

KOCHI: Idukki native Aparna George has always had the same answer for those who questioned her about her ambition, she wanted to be an artist no matter what. “I have always found time to paint and sketch from my childhood. My family has also been supportive and never stopped me from taking up art as my career,” says the Kochi-based artist who has garnered much appreciation for her wall relief paintings and sculptures, a technique where the characters in the frame are embossed. One of her popular works is her wall sculpture in Pathirakozhi Restaurant in Kochi. 

“More than a passion, I think art give meaning or purpose to my life. My imagination, understanding of various emotions and thought processes help me curate concepts for my artworks. I have been an avid reader since school. This has helped me in enhancing my imagination. Every experience, incident or encounter become a subject for my paintings,” added Aparna who is currently working on various art projects for hotels and resorts.

Aparna does not take references from others’ works or scroll through social media platforms for ideas.  “I believe that every artwork has a unique creative aspect which completely belongs to the creator’s viewpoint and imagination. Taking references can affect this unique perspective. Every artist has a different thought process which can be seen in his or her works. I want my paintings or sculptures to reflect my concepts,” she added.

After completing her graduation in animation and graphic designing from Changanassery in Kottayam, Aparna worked in various companies in Kochi, Bengaluru and Thiruvananthapuram. She left her job to concentrate on pursuing her dream of being an artist. Aparna focuses on intricate details in her paintings and sculptures. “I usually use oil or acrylic paints and cement or Plaster of Paris for sculptures.

Most of my paintings include human characters, nature and animals. I am now working on a series of paintings which depict the nuances of the human mind,” she said. “I love travelling and want to do more travel sketching. I had planned an exhibition last year but that got postponed due to the pandemic. Hopefully, it will materialise soon,” said the 28-year-old.

