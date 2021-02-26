Two youths die as motorcycle hits lamppost at Elamkulam curve

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In yet another accident on the sharp curve at Elamkulam on SA Road, two youths were killed after their two-wheeler lost control and hit the streetlight pole on the median in the early hours of Thursday. The deceased have been identified as Vishal C V, 25, and Sumesh P S, 24, both residents of Kudumbi Colony at Elamkulam.

According to the Kadavanthra police, the youngsters were heading towards Vyttila and the rider lost control of the motorcycle and hit the pole. Under the impact of the collision, the duo was thrown off the vehicle. Though they were rushed to a private hospital nearby, their lives could not be saved. The accident occurred around 1.30am, the police said.

“The two were friends and went to watch the fireworks display as part of the Maradu temple festival. They returned by 1.20am and went again towards Vyttila for having food,” said Kannan, a neighbour. They were riding a new generation bike belonging to a friend.“The exact reason for the accident is yet to be ascertained. The police are examining whether the duo was overspeeding. A case has been registered,” said a police officer.

The bodies were handed over to relatives after postmortem.The particular curve on SA Road is accident-prone as the metro pillars numbered 825 and 824, reportedly, are not clearly visible to drivers at night. Six persons have died over the past seven months in accidents at the spot.