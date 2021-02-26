STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Two youths die as motorcycle hits lamppost at Elamkulam curve

Meet with accident as they head towards Vyttila around 1.30 am. Motorists miss two metro pillars at the curve on SA Road; six persons killed in seven months at the spot  

Published: 26th February 2021 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2021 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

The crowd gathered in front of the residences of accident victims Sumesh and Vishal at Kudumbi Colony at Elamkulam in Kochi on Thursday when their bodies were brought there | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In yet another accident on the sharp curve at Elamkulam on SA Road, two youths were killed after their two-wheeler lost control and hit the streetlight pole on the median in the early hours of Thursday. The deceased have been identified as Vishal C V, 25, and Sumesh P S, 24, both residents of Kudumbi Colony at Elamkulam.

According to the Kadavanthra police, the youngsters were heading towards Vyttila and the rider lost control of the motorcycle and hit the pole. Under the impact of the collision, the duo was thrown off the vehicle. Though they were rushed to a private hospital nearby, their lives could not be saved. The accident occurred around 1.30am, the police said.

“The two were friends and went to watch the fireworks display as part of the Maradu temple festival. They returned by 1.20am and went again towards Vyttila for having food,” said Kannan, a neighbour. They were riding a new generation bike belonging to a friend.“The exact reason for the accident is yet to be ascertained. The police are examining whether the duo was overspeeding. A case has been registered,” said a police officer.

The bodies were handed over to relatives after postmortem.The particular curve on SA Road is accident-prone as the metro pillars numbered 825 and 824, reportedly, are not clearly visible to drivers at night. Six persons have died over the past seven months in accidents at the spot.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
road accident death
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An explosion caused by Israeli airstrikes is seen in Gaza City. (File Photo | AP)
US targets Iranian militants in Syria
A health worker collects swabs of metro railway project workers to test for COVID-19 in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Maharashtra records 8000+ new cases in 24 hours
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp