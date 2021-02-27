STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

NGT directs Delhi govt to ensure supply of treated water in public park for gardening

The counsel for DJB had earlier told the bench that there was a sewage treatment plant in Vasant Kunj in south Delhi from where treated sewage water can be provided

Published: 27th February 2021 02:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2021 02:09 PM   |  A+A-

NGT

The National Green Tribunal (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to ensure supply of treated water with adequate pressure in public parks and to stop groundwater extraction for gardening.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel said steps are reported to have been taken, the matter needs to be taken forward to ensure that freshwater is not used for gardening in public parks by the DDA and the South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

"The DJB may ensure supply of such treated water with adequate pressure and wherever piped supply is not available, supply may be ensured by tankers," the bench said.

"DPCC may monitor similar action by other agencies in Delhi owning parks and by bulk users, including other Municipal Corporations for adopting a similar course of action to save drinking water for drinking purposes to fulfil the basic need of maximum people.

This may be overseen by the Secretary, Environment, Delhi," it said.

The tribunal had earlier prohibited Delhi Development Authority (DDA), South Delhi Municipal Corporation and DJB from using freshwater for gardening purposes.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by retired Rear Admiral A P Revi seeking execution of the 2017 order  directing the DDA/MCD that treated sewage water, supplied by the DJB, be used for gardening instead of freshwater.

The counsel for DJB had earlier told the bench that there was a sewage treatment plant in Vasant Kunj in south Delhi from where treated sewage water can be provided to the residents for the purpose.

Revi had sought directions for the supply of treated sewage water in Vasant Kunj for gardening and other purposes so that they do not have to use freshwater.

The plea had said that treated water should be used for the maintenance of greenery in the Vasant Kunj area.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NGT
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hima Das (File photo | AP)
Indian star sprinter Hima Das inducted into Assam Police as DSP
Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur (Photo | Rajveer Twitter)
Bail granted to activist Nodeep Kaur by Punjab and Haryana high court
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp