Spurious toddy seized

KOCHI: Excise sleuths on Saturday seized spurious toddy from a toddy shop at Kaprassery near Aluva.
Acting on a tip-off, the Anti-Narcotic Squad recovered the spurious liquor and the equipment used to manufacture the liquor from a godown near the shop. Spurious toddy was supplied to various locations in the district from the shop, officers said.
