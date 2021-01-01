It’s Virtual Reality

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The big fashion makeover

The pandemic brought in a rigorous shift in our lifestyle — from what we eat and how we work out to how we relax and spend our time. Even weddings and events became smaller and shorter, involving more technology. Here, we look at considerable shift in celebrations, music and art, entertainment, food, fashion and health that happened last year, and what to expect from 2021

2020 saw fewer people jumping on the bandwagon of fast fashion. People opted for comfortable and sustainable clothing amid the pandemic. Less became more and designers chose to rethink and create conscious, mindful clothing.

“In the history of fashion, trends are formed when there is a collective change triggered by climate, war or a disease outbreak. The pandemic was a sudden jolt to our generic and mundane lives, forcing us to rethink our choices. Now, there is a whiff of fresh air where we understand that it’s okay to do things differently,” said Poornima Indrajith, actor cum designer.

Alka Hari, designer and founder of her eponymous clothing brand stressed upon the rise in demand for sustainable products. “A lot of brands have started to go for improvised styles and clothing materials owing to the demand. Unless these brands find cheaper ways for sustainable production, there will be a large percentage of the population who will depend on fast fashion,” she said.

Simple from the word go

On Instagram, celebrity stylists like Ammu Varghese reiterated the importance of a simple and affordable wardrobe. She actively promoted festive looks starting from Rs 1,500 and low-key wedding outfits.Meanwhile, Anoosha George Sunoj, designer and owner of ‘Styledivalabel’ mentioned that she had comparatively good business in 2020.

“I received nearly 100 orders per month this year. Many of my customers pay in advance for placing bulk orders. I also had more orders from other states,” said Anoosha. She added that being an online platform and designing affordable semi-party wear helped thrive her brand amid the pandemic.

The year also gave rise to new designers who introduced budget-friendly outfits on social media. Among them, Susan Lawrence who launched her brand last month has risen to the top, garnering good response on Instagram. Most of the designers who had online stores attracted customers through collaborations and styling for celebrity photoshoots.