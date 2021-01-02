Kudumbashree’s Gramakam gathers momentum in Ernakulam district

Ramu R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Gramakam, the village poverty reduction plan (VPRP) of Kudumbashree implemented across the state, is currently underway in the 82 grama panchayats in the district. The project, which was supposed to be completed by December 26, was delayed due to the local body elections. According to information provided by Kudumbashree officials, the project aims to identify issues such as absence of ration and Aadhaar cards and shortage drinking water supply faced by people in the rural areas of the district. It targets to increase the effectiveness of panchayat development plans.

“Earlier, we used to prepare and consolidate an action plan and submit it to the panchayat. But we found this to be ineffective as we received no feedback from the public regarding these,” said Suchitra S, district programme manager, Kudumbashree.

According to Suchitra, more than three lakh Kudumbashree members belonging to 26,000 self-help groups in the district are involved in the project. “The requirements of all three levels of the Kudumbashree tree — local self help groups or neighbourhood groups, area development society (ADS) and community development society (CDS) — will be identified and consolidated during the process. The distribution of forms for listing out issues at the ADS level has already started,” she said.

Training for the members at all three levels is being taken up by four district training teams.

“The state-level and district-level training for master trainers who are part of the four teams was conducted in November. They then trained the members at CDS and ADS levels,” said Suchitra.

According to her, the members were briefed about the project and activities to be carried out. In addition to this, the Kudumbashree Mission will also be holding special self-help group meetings. “The self-help group members meetings will also see the participation of their family members. This will be completed before January 10,” she said.

According to Kudambashree authorities, the last stage of the project includes consolidation of CDS-level forms which will give an idea about the total needs of the whole panchayat. As an added incentive, Kudumbashree has also decided to give honorarium to its members if their plans get approved or featured at the panchayat level.

Connectwork to begin on Jan 5

Connectwork, a soft skill training programme by Kudumbashree, being conducted in 14 panchayats in the district will begin on January 5. The programme is intended for Kudumbashree members and those belonging to BPL categories between 18 and 35 years of age.