STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kudumbashree’s Gramakam gathers momentum in Ernakulam district

 Gramakam, the village poverty reduction plan (VPRP) of Kudumbashree implemented across the state, is currently underway in the 82 grama panchayats in the district.

Published: 02nd January 2021 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2021 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Ramu R  
Express News Service

KOCHI: Gramakam, the village poverty reduction plan (VPRP) of Kudumbashree implemented across the state, is currently underway in the 82 grama panchayats in the district. The project, which was supposed to be completed by December 26, was delayed due to the local body elections.   According to information provided by Kudumbashree officials, the project aims to identify issues such as absence of ration and Aadhaar cards and shortage drinking water supply faced by people in the rural areas of the district. It targets to increase the effectiveness of panchayat development plans.  

“Earlier, we used to prepare and consolidate an action plan and submit it to the panchayat. But we found this to be ineffective as we received no feedback from the public regarding these,” said Suchitra S, district programme manager, Kudumbashree.  

According to Suchitra, more than three lakh Kudumbashree members belonging to 26,000 self-help groups in the district are involved in the project. “The requirements of all three levels of the Kudumbashree tree — local self help groups or neighbourhood groups, area development society (ADS) and community development society (CDS) — will be identified and consolidated during the process. The distribution of forms for listing out issues at the ADS level has already started,” she said. 

Training for the members at all three levels is being taken up by four district training teams. 
“The state-level and district-level training for master trainers who are part of the  four teams was conducted in November. They then trained the members at CDS and ADS levels,” said Suchitra.  
According to her, the members were briefed about the project and activities to be carried out. In addition to this, the Kudumbashree Mission will also be holding special self-help group meetings. “The self-help group members meetings will also see the participation of their family members. This will be completed before January 10,” she said.    

According to Kudambashree authorities, the last stage of the project includes consolidation of CDS-level forms which will give an idea about the total needs of the whole panchayat. As an added incentive, Kudumbashree has also decided to give honorarium to its members if their plans get approved or featured at the panchayat level. 

Connectwork to begin on Jan 5
Connectwork, a soft skill training programme by Kudumbashree, being conducted in 14 panchayats in the district will begin on January 5. The programme is intended for Kudumbashree members and those belonging to BPL categories between 18 and 35 years of age.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kudumbashree Gramakam
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp