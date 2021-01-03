STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Memorial for Mahakavi G Sankara Kurup to become a reality soon

A memorial befitting the stature of Mahakavi G Sankara Kurup, whose literary genius had made him the nation’s first Jnanpith laureate, may soon grace the city if Mayor Anilkumar has his way.

Published: 03rd January 2021 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2021 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: A memorial befitting the stature of Mahakavi G Sankara Kurup, whose literary genius had made him the nation’s first Jnanpith laureate, may soon grace the city if Mayor Anilkumar has his way. The new mayor, who assumed office barely days ago, has accorded top priority for a memorial to familiarise the public with the life and body of work of the scholar-poet popularly called Mahakavi G.

Anilkumar told TNIE that steps have been initiated to turn the proposed memorial for Mahakavi G into a reality.  “ The land for the  project is yet to be demarcated. The procedure to demarcate the proposed site behind Mangalavanam has already started. We are planning to construct the memorial this year itself,” said M Anilkumar.

Though the original plan was to set up the memorial on one acre of land, the government has since reduced the site of the proposed memorial to 25 cents. After the proposal had been first mooted by the corporation in 2009, it remained on the back-burner for over a decade.   In 2018, Minister A C Moideen, while replying to a submission from John Fernandez, MLA, told the assembly that 25 cents of land were allotted to the corporation for the project. Though the UDF led council had earmarked funds for the project in the corporation’s annual budget, technical issues derailed the project. 

“ We are planning to construct a memorial on one acre . As suggested by the government a bus bay will be included in the project. A project report has to be drawn up for the same, steps for which will be initiated soon,” the mayor said, adding, a meeting with Collector S Suhas will be convened in the coming days for resolving the issues pertaining to availability of land.

“ Since the proposed site lacks a passage, talks will be held with the Greater Cochin Development Authority(GCDA). True to our word, a memorial for G Sankara Kurup will become a reality soon,” the mayor added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A vaccination dry run underway in Daryaganj, Delhi, on Saturday (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
When can I get Covid vaccine, how to register for it: Here are all you need to know
Drugs Controller General of India DCGI Dr V G Somani along with Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau K S Dhatwalia R during a press conference in Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccines 110% safe, impotency rumours nonsense: DCGI
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)
Shiv Sena confident of renaming Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar
Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane (Photo | AP)
Ajinkya Rahane is born to lead, he's brave and smart captain: Ian Chappell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Garbage piled up near Muttukadu beach (Express photo | Sri Loganathan V)
WATCH| Tonnes of trash wash ashore at Kovalam beach near Chennai
Farmers during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Heavy rains, winter add to woes of farmers protesting at Delhi borders
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp