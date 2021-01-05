STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Single-use plastics ban: Ernakulam district to keep violators on a tight leash

Published: 05th January 2021 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2021 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. | (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As a step to enforce the ban on single-use plastics in the district strictly, special squads will be formed at the panch-ayat-level to deal with violators. At a meeting held at the district administration headquarters on Monday, District Collector S Suhas instructed the secretaries of local bodies to take stringent action against those who produce and store such materials.

The list of banned plastic materials include carry bags, thick plastic sheets used for packing food takeaways, and single-use plastics like plates, cups and bottles. It was at the review meeting held on solid waste management programmes implemented that the collector brought out the instructions. The collector said that carry bags being sold in the name of compostable plastics will also be banned. 

In the meeting via videoconference, newly-elected district panchayat president Ullas Thomas interacted with the secretaries and asked them to address issues related to waste management. The meeting also observed that the ‘Take a Break’ – project aimed at constructing modern restrooms at public places – is progressing. 

The master plan for effective utilisation of the Performance-based Incentive Grant Scheme of the World Bank for various projects was also devised. The focus will be on constructing modern restrooms at the panchayat-level. The meeting also assessed the progress of the plan for renovating 1,000 offices in line with the Green Protocol. 

