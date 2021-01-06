Waste takes over Queen’s Walkway

Ramu R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Food and plastic waste dumped on the service road near Queen’s Walkway, one of the busiest waterfront spots in the city near Chathiath road, is becoming an eyesore. Though corporation authorities had cleaned the area a few days back, residents continue to dump waste on the stretch, attracting stray dogs. According to Ranjit Thampy, a jogger and social activist, garbage piles are a common sight in and around Mount Carmel Church located on the service road. “These piles attract a large group of stray dogs to the area, posing a threat to joggers and cyclists,” said Ranjit.

He added that the absence of proper street lights on the service road and the walkway is another issue. Responding to the issue, MP Hibi Eden said that it has been decided that the flat owners of three apartments located near the walkway — Prestige, Tritvam and Shobha City — will appoint three security guards near Chakiath church to keep track of offenders. The meeting that took this decision was held at the District Collectorate office.

“We have also decided that Goshree Island Development Authority (GIDA) will use the revenue it earns from the amphitheatre and by renting out space for cinema shoots to repair non-functional CCTV cameras near the walkway. The maintenance work of the open gym has also been handed over to a contractor. The construction works of three container toilets for women, men, transgender people and differently-abled will begin shortly,” he added.

