STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kochi football referees turn to odd jobs amid pandemic

Last year, Liju V M was preoccupied with refereeing matches in the I-League 2nd Division.

Published: 07th January 2021 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2021 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

The suspension of football tournaments during the pandemic led football referee Liju V M to find his source of income in welding 

By Ramu R
Express News Service

KOCHI: Last year, Liju V M was preoccupied with refereeing matches in the I-League 2nd Division. Now, he has returned to welding, a job he relied on for his daily bread six years ago. Liju is one among the many referees in the city and across the state who have been forced to take up alternate jobs to sustain their families during the pandemic. Since most of them were mainly dependent on tournaments for their income, the suspension of the same due to Covid-19 has plunged their lives into despair.

“Our lives came to a standstill during the lockdown and ensuing circumstances. We had to overcome it,” says Liju. He presently earns around Rs 750 daily to meet the basic needs of his family. The Keezhillam (Perumbavoor) resident adds that he hasn’t been offered any financial support by the Kerala Football Association (KFA) during this difficult period. 

Sunil P K, a city-based football referee, has a similar trajectory. He is currently working with a Kakkanad-based company that sells optical fiber cables. “Fortunately, I had previous experience in the field which helped me get the job, else it would have been difficult,” says Sunil. The absence of football games over the past few months was a major change that Sunil had to adapt to.

“Refereeing helped us in forget ting our problems as we’re fully immersed in the game until the final whistle. The profession also met my personal needs without having to depend on anyone else,” says Sunil who had previously refereed tournaments such as the Kerala Premier League organised by Kerala Football Association before Covid-19.   

According to Michael Andrews, secretary, Kerala Football Referees Association, tournaments in the state will gradually begin after the rules were recently relaxed by the government. “The U-16 tournaments in Ernakulam have already commenced, adhering to Covid-19 guidelines. KFA is also planning to start an All-Kerala league in the coming months,” he added. He further highlighted that those who have received the best referee award in the state are still not being offered any financial support or job opportunities by either the All India Football Federation or KFA despite their achievements in the field.    

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
football Kochi pandemic
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Toxic gas leak in Odisha's Rourkela Steel Plant: Four workers dead
Migratory birds in Bhitarkanika National Park | Express
Bird Flu takes over in India: Cases in Kerala, Himachal, Rajasthan, MP
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp