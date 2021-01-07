Off road couple!

Gayathri Krishna By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Thrissur natives Harikrishnan and Lakshmi Krishna are more than just conventional husband and wife, they are avid travellers who share a flagrant passion for visiting and exploring various destinations. Their Youtube channel ‘TinPin Stories’ which was launched in May 2019, currently has over 67,000 subscribers. The couple, who are now full-time content creators, share their travel stories and culinary experiences on social media.

“We were in Hampi in the beginning of 2020 and many of our plans got cancelled due to the Covid-19 outbreak. But we resumed travelling by our car which has become our new home. We sleep, cook

and live in it,” said Harikrishnan.

The two, who set off on a journey from Kerala on October 28 last year and have so far travelled to Karnataka, Maharashtra and Gujarat. They are currently in Rajasthan and are planning to head to Punjab, Jammu, Himachal, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

“We may travel further since we don’t have a fixed plan or schedule. We did face some hurdles during the course of our journey due to the pandemic situation but have found a way to deal them. We haven’t done any modification to our vehicle. We just fold our car seats backward and put a mattress on it to sleep. We even cook our meals and have been adhering to the Covid-19 protocol,” he said.

According to Lakshmi, having a flexible plan worked in their favour with states sporadically imposing curfews. “The people we have met so far have been extremely kind to us. A few gave us a part of the produce from their farms while others offered free parking space on their premises,” she said.

Harikrishnan and Lakshmi mostly focus on exploring off beat places and unfamiliar routes. Exploring villages, traditions and food of the region is their most favourite part of travel. The couple makes sure to stay in these places to interact with the locals.“All we want to say is if you love travelling, don’t overthink. Once you start travelling the hardest part will be to bid farewell to these places,” said Harikrishnan.

FIVE MUST VISIT PLACES

Lonar Lake, Maharashtra

Badami villages, Karnataka

Kutch villages, Gujarat

Parvati Valley, Himachal Pradesh

Rishikesh, Uttarakhand