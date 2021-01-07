STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Off road couple!

The couple, who are now full-time content creators, share their travel stories and culinary experiences on social media.

Published: 07th January 2021 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2021 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Gayathri Krishna
Express News Service

KOCHI: Thrissur natives Harikrishnan and Lakshmi Krishna are more than just conventional husband and wife, they are avid travellers who share a flagrant passion for visiting and exploring various destinations. Their Youtube channel ‘TinPin Stories’ which was launched in May 2019, currently has over 67,000 subscribers. The couple, who are now full-time content creators, share their travel stories and culinary experiences on social media.

“We were in Hampi in the beginning of 2020 and many of our plans got cancelled due to the Covid-19 outbreak. But we resumed travelling by our car which has become our new home. We sleep, cook 
and live in it,” said Harikrishnan.

The two, who set off on a journey from Kerala on October 28 last year and have so far travelled to Karnataka, Maharashtra and Gujarat. They are currently in Rajasthan and are planning to head to Punjab, Jammu, Himachal, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

“We may travel further since we don’t have a fixed plan or schedule. We did face some hurdles during the course of our journey due to the pandemic situation but have found a way to deal them. We haven’t done any modification to our vehicle. We just fold our car seats backward and put a mattress on it to sleep. We even cook our meals and have been adhering to the Covid-19 protocol,” he said.

According to Lakshmi, having a flexible plan worked in their favour with states sporadically imposing curfews. “The people we have met so far have been extremely kind to us. A few gave us a part of the produce from their farms while others offered free parking space on their premises,” she said.

Harikrishnan and Lakshmi mostly focus on exploring off beat places and unfamiliar routes. Exploring villages, traditions and food of the region is their most favourite part of travel. The couple makes sure to stay in these places to interact with the locals.“All we want to say is if you love travelling, don’t overthink. Once you start travelling the hardest part will be to bid farewell to these places,” said Harikrishnan.

FIVE MUST  VISIT PLACES
Lonar Lake, Maharashtra
Badami villages, Karnataka
Kutch villages, Gujarat
Parvati Valley, Himachal Pradesh
Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Toxic gas leak in Odisha's Rourkela Steel Plant: Four workers dead
Migratory birds in Bhitarkanika National Park | Express
Bird Flu takes over in India: Cases in Kerala, Himachal, Rajasthan, MP
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp