Fake sanitiser unit busted, owner flees

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As demands for alcohol-based hand sanitiser increases in the wake of the Covid-19 scare, fake sanitiser packs are flooding the district. Following up on a tip-off, a team of officers from the drugs control department on Thursday raided an illegal unit producing spirit-based hand sanitiser at Nedumbassery and seized fake sanitiser brands worth R 5 lakh.“We have seized 2,000 litres of sanitiser manufactured using fake labels of various brands,” said Jayan Philip, drug inspector (intelligence wing).

Besides, mixing machines, fillers and sealing machines, along with empty bottles, lids and labels were also recovered during the raid. The unit was functioning without any license from a rented house near Post Office junction. Hashim, a resident of Aluva who runs the unit, has absconded, the official said. A team headed by regional drug inspector Aju Joseph Kurian, and comprising drug inspector Gladis Kachappally, besides Jayan Philip, carried out the raid.

“The excise department first received information on the matter. Raju, a native of Nedumbassery, owns this house and his involvement can be ascertained only after a detailed inquiry. We have sealed the house after taking the samples,” Jayan said.

Earlier this week, officials had seized spurious sanitiser brands from two shops in Anchumana, Edappally, and South Aduvassery in Aluva. According to the shop owners, the officials zeroed in on the manufacturing unit at Nedumbassery which supplied the fake brands.

Since there was no direct supply from the unit, officials posing as customers contacted the firm over phone. But they were directed to wait on the highway at Nedumbassery and the material was sent to them in an autorickshaw. After questioning the people who arrived in the autorickshaw, the officials found out the location of the house.