Perumbavoor bypass soon to be a reality

Published: 08th January 2021 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2021 05:20 PM   |  A+A-

Road

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: VM Aliyar has always been vocal about seamless connectivity to the eastern part of Ernakulam which would usher in the development of the untapped area. The veteran plywood manufacturer is hopeful like many others as the long-pending Perumbavoor bypass is finally taking off after being in cold storage for decades. 

“We have huge hopes on the project. Large lorries carrying crusher materials, plywood and timber have been creating traffic jams all these years. As Perumbavoor is known as the furniture hub, the smooth connectivity will be a boost for commercial development” said the 70-year-old. 

The state government has set the ball rolling by selecting Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala (RBDCK) as the implementing agency. The 3.76-km-long stretch is being developed at an estimate of R25 crore funded by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). The road will be developed in four lanes with a width of 25 metres.   

“The land acquisition process is currently under way. The Revenue Department will decide the basic price of land and valuation of building to be acquired for the project. We will initiate the tendering process once the land acquisition is over. Developing one kilometre will be taken up in the first phase of the project.

We have submitted the revised DPR of the remaining phases to KIIFB for approval and will resume other processes accordingly,” said an RBDCK official  The project which bypasses the Perumbavoor town begins at Palakkattuthazham Bridge on the Aluva-Munnar Road and culminates at Maruthukavala on Perumbavoor-Kothamangalam road. 

Earlier, KIIFB had allocated a total of R133.24 crore for the first phase of the project. “We are working on the rehabilitation and resettlement package for the affected families. Around five buildings will be demolished for the project. Twice the amount of value of structures will be provided. We have managed to complete social impact study, public hearing and other necessary notifications for the project. We are hoping to wrap up land acquisition by February and initiate the work by March,” said Eldhose Kunnappilly,  Perumbavoor MLA.

Iringole-Vallam  Ring Road
The state government has also allocated D25 crore for the proposed ring road project with a length of 6.5 km. “Currently, officials are conducting a detailed survey for the project. Soil testing and other required procedures are also being taken up. The project starts from Perumbavoor-Rayamangalam road near KSRTC bus stand and passes by Iringole Kavu to reach Aluva-Munnar Road which later reaches MC Road near the Vallam bridge,” said the MLA.   
 

