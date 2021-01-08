Two hurt in clash at Maharaja’s

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Tension prevailed in front of Maharaja’s College campus for a few hours after a section of activists of SFI and KSU clashed on Thursday.

KSU and SFI activists have filed two separate complaints with the Ernakulam Central police in connection with the incident. K M Krishnalal, BA Economics final-year student and unit president of KSU and J Harikrishnan, second-year B A Sanskrit and unit secretary of KSU, sustained injuries and were admitted to Indira Gandhi Cooperative Hospital.

Police said that both sides have complained that their activists sustained injuries in the clashes.KSU alleged that one of its activists sustained a fracture near the ear after being hit with a stone.