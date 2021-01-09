Church land row: Cops seek nod to file case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In connection with the controversial land deals of Syro-Malabar Church’s Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, the Central police have filed a report at the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court here seeking permission to register a case.

The report was filed after a preliminary inquiry found that there were grounds for registering a case and further investigation into the allegation that there were irregularities in the documents used for the land transaction by the archdiocese.

The issue pertains to the sale of an archdiocese property at Thrikkakara back in 2017. The report filed at the court states that the complainant’s statement was recorded by the police. The complainant alleged that the Church leadership sold the 27.9-are property in March 2017 by forging fake deeds and caused a loss of several crore to the archdiocese.