Tovino is ambassador of ‘Samoohika Sannadhasena’ 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Actor Tovino Thomas will be announced as the brand ambassador of Kerala government’s ‘Samoohika Sannadhasena’ by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan via an online function at 4.30pm on Saturday.

The Samoohika Sannadhasena programme was launched to tackle natural disasters by imparting training to volunteers and provide aid to the public in times of crisis. Around 3.6 lakh volunteers have already registered to be part of the Sannadhasena. The first phase of pre-monsoon training is already being imparted online to the members.

Initiatives are being carried out to make voluntary activities more lively and ensure that strict practice methods reach the root levels. Certificates have been distributed to all the volunteers who have completed the training. The Directorate of Samoohika Sannadhasena has started initiatives to distribute ID cards after the verification process.

K R Jyothilal, secretary, General Administration Department; Chintha Jerome, chairperson, Kerala State Youth Commission and Amit Meena, director, Samoohika Sannadhasena, will speak at the function.

Those interested can attend the event via the Facebook pages of Chief Minister and Sannadhasena.