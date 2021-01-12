STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chamber calls for expansion of Kochi Corp

The office-bearers of the chamber feel that expansion would result in a unified approach.

Published: 12th January 2021 07:09 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Pushing the demand for expanding the Kochi Corporation to usher in overall growth, the Cochin Chamber of Commerce has reached out to Finance Minister Thomas Isaac to develop the city limits for a focused and unified approach to development plans.   They feel that other Tier-II cities are transforming quickly while Kochi is struggling to realise its potential due to the limited area and sources of revenue.   

“When compared with other Tier-II cities of the country, the growth rate is stunted in the Kochi city limits. Tier-II cities like Lucknow and Ahmedabad have witnessed a rapid development in the last few decades and they have expanded their limits according to the demand. Here, we are yet to achieve a single point of decision making,” said K Harikumar, president of Cochin Chamber of Commerce.

The office-bearers of the chamber feel that expansion would result in a unified approach. Though nearby towns grew area-wise, Kochi city has remained the same since its formation, feels the trade body. “Kochi does not have a unified approach when it comes to the tax system or development projects. As Thiruvananthapuram Corporation has expanded earlier, officials would have addressed several practical issues diligently.

Kochi Corporation has an area of only 94.88 sq km, whereas, Thiruvananthapuram Corporation which began with an area of  30.66 sq km has developed into 214.86 sq km in the last few decades. If it is possible in Thiruvananthapuram, we can do it here as well,” he said. The expanded corporation limit will also fuel business development as it provides more area to tap the potential. “As Kochi is the financial capital of the state, we need to capitalise on its potential by providing ample investment opportunities. If the officials continue to restrict the city’s progress, it will largely affect the industrial growth of the entire state,” he added.  

TNIE had published a report on the Kochi Corporation’s expansion on December 10. Many experts pointed out that an expanded city corporation coupled with certain powers in administration will improve the overall development of the city. Along with the demand for expansion, the chamber has also asked for a reduction of VAT from 14.5 per cent to enhance the utilisation of natural gas in the state in the wake of launching GAIL pipeline and formation of a maritime cluster in Willingdon Island.

