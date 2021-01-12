‘Nurungukal’ gets national recognition

By Express News Service

KOCHI: P P Mohanakumar, popularly known as Vennala Mohan, received a recognition from the Best of Indian Records for his new literary form ‘Nurungukal’ in Malayalam literature. He has also set a national record through this one-of-a kind literary form which has literature, social, cultural, philosophical and spiritual overtones.

“Nurungukal is similar to a haiku, not a story or a poem. It is a short and precise form to express various social nuances. I have been writing these continuously for a year on Facebook and have a collection of 365 Nurungukal. I received a huge response from the readers who shared their thoughts and feedback,” said Mohanakumar.

Vennala native Mohanakumar has worked as a journalist for almost half a dozen periodicals and was also a columnist in an Indo-German magazine. He has also authored over 30 books including memoirs, children’s literature and novelettes.

Mohanakumar has also dubbed and penned lyricis for over 150 films and television programmes. He was one of the delegates at the Indian Language Conference which was jointly organised by the UP government and Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi.

He won the Jesse Foundation Award for his novel ‘Manasil Oru Manjadi’ and Atlas Kairali TV Award for Children’s Literature for his ‘Kavyangalku Pinnile Kadhagal’. All of his ‘Nurungukal’ will be published as a collection soon.

