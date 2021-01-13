Bail plea of Campus Front leader adjourned

KOCHI: The Special Court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) cases on Tuesday adjourned the bail petition of Campus Front of India (CFI) national secretary K A Rauf Sherif, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate over money laundering charges. Rauf’s counsel asked the court to postpone the hearing in the bail application to next week. The court decided to hear the petition on Monday.
