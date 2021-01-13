STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ethical consumerism 101

Over the last few years, there has been a welcome and conscious shift towards sustainable buying and patronising small businesses, more so in metro cities.

By Swetha Kadiyala
Express News Service

KOCHI: Launched by Dilip Narayanan, founder of Galley OED, fashion and lifestyle brand TBLPx collaborates with independent artists and initiatives from across the world to bring out a sustainable line of products

Over the last few years, there has been a welcome and conscious shift towards sustainable buying and patronising small businesses, more so in metro cities. As a tier-II city, Kochi has had few avenues to access products made by independent artists, especially ones by international makers. TBLPx, a design-based concept fashion and lifestyle store launched by Dilip Narayanan, founder of Gallery OED, and Riva Thapa, his partner from Nepal, hopes to offer hand-crafted products from artists across the globe. The ‘x’ in the name signifies the various collaborations the brand hopes to enter with creators, which will form the mainstay of the model.

TBLP which stands for ‘The Best Loom Project’ has its genesis in the organic cotton crape fabric manufacturing handlooms run by Dilip in Kannur. “After the pandemic outbreak, it struck us that instead of supplying fabric to labels, we could partner with designers ourselves and commission them to make exclusive items for us. So, our USP is partnering with makers, artists and getting them to create products especially for our label.

TBLP has been envisioned as an international initiative with a primary presence in Kathmandu and Kochi. There will be artist exchange between the two cities. However, the Kathmandu store will take one more year to open. The Kochi store which was initially set to open in November also got postponed due to Covid,” says Dilip.

The store which is now set to be inaugurated in Bazaar Road, Mattancherry, in February along with the website, will initially house an exclusive collection of garments, footwear, accessories, home decor and furnishing made by artisan collectives and initiatives such as Ganga Maki from Uttarakhand, Maria Vaptzarova from Nepal, Gaimo from Spain, Heirloom Naga from Nagaland, Atelier Lalmitti from Dharamshala and Injiri from Rajasthan. While so far there are 12 artists/ initiatives under the TBLPx wing, all of whom work with natural fibres and eco-friendly materials, the brand hopes to add more in the coming months.

“Around two years ago, during the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, we had a big show at Gallery OED titled ‘Business of design’. We had exhibited 33 designs in a 6,000 sq ft area, it was through the show that we established contact with artists worldwide, some of whom have now come on board with us for TBLPx,” adds Dilip.

A line of wellness products and natural produce is also in the pipeline. “We have already signed an agreement to source organic mountain honey from Nepal. Although we haven’t started full-fledged operations yet, the response has been very encouraging from our regular clientele of OED Elements. TBLPx products will also find way into stores in Ahmedabad and Pune in a couple of months,” says Dilip.
