Excel through Alfan’s guide

Kozhikode native Mohammed Alfan speaks about his free Microsoft Excel workshops in govt schools and colleges 

By Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI: Spreadsheet programme Microsoft Excel is an integral tool for employees in the IT and corporate sector, though many are unaware of the feasibility of the programme in several applications. Realising the benefits of Excel in one’s career, Kozhikode native Mohammed Alfan, an employee of Nucore Software Solutions, recently released his debut book ‘Data Analytics for Beginners’. Alfan has been taking free Microsoft Excel workshops in government schools and colleges to familiarise the programme among students. 

“A chapter on MS Excel was included in the school syllabus three years ago. However, it just included basic functions. The programme is being used by top-level management officials and those working in a supermarket,” says Alfan. “I take realistic workshop sessions using presentations. This will help students to understand better,” he adds.

In 2019, his company launched the Employment Enhancement Programme, through which they provide free skill training on Excel in many colleges. “Our company launched the initiative after realising the importance of Excel in a corporate career. Excel is inbuilt in all our systems. However, we realise its prominence only when we step into a corporate firm,” says Alfan.

Alfan has also launched a YouTube channel titled ‘Skills to succeed by Alfan’ on which he releases videos on Excel tips. The channel has around 9,400 subscribers. He plans to take free online sessions which can be attended by 25 participants, every Sunday. “The sessions are primarily intended for the people in the Middle East. Many recently lost their jobs due to the pandemic. Since Excel is used in a majority of the fields, knowing the programme will help them in interviews and careers,” he says.

Alfan is happy with the response he has been receiving for the book. “Excel has around 467 functions. My book is based on the ‘Pivot Table’ which is used to analyse data. It is used by top-level management officials. The USP of the book is that the content is explained using comic characters and sketches. My CEO Suhail V P and COO Muhamed Niyas have always been a support to my endeavours. Another biggest strength is my wife Zaina Rafa,” adds Alfan.

